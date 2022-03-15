Tennessee baseball's Jared Dickey was named SEC Freshman of the Week Monday for the second time this season after the Vols' perfect 5-0 week.
Dickey led the SEC in hits with 11, runs scored with 11 and total bases with 25 on the way to wins over James Madison and Rhode Island. Dickey is the first Vol to win multiple SEC Freshman of the Week honors in the same season since Kentrail Davis in 2008.
Dickey helped the Vols tie their franchise record for home runs hit in a single game with seven on Wednesday against James Madison, recording two homers on the day.
Dickey and the Vols will look to keep their win streak alive and make it eight straight as they host Eastern Kentucky Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. EST at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.