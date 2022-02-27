No. 18 Tennessee defeated Iona 12-2 Sunday to improve to 7-0 and pick up the series sweep against the Gaels.
While the series was one sided all weekend, head coach Tony Vitello believes in the power of reps and real game experience to help his team improve.
“You’re getting information every day, even if that’s on the bench or in practice, you’re still getting information,” Vitello said. “It’s hard to argue the most valuable information is in the midst of competition against another opponent. It’s good for those guys to get their feet wet. It helps us kind of know where guys are at.”
Sunday’s game had a 10-run rule, meaning if a team was up by 10 or more runs in the seventh inning the game would end. The rule, which was put in place just for Sunday’s contest, came after the Vols outscored the Gaels 56-1 through the first two games of the series.
Tennessee was able to end the game early, leading 12-2.
The Vols didn’t see the offensive performance they had come to expect this weekend, but some early runs guided the Vols to victory.
Tennessee’s undefeated record will be tested with a tough week of play coming up. On Tuesday the Vols will face a 4-1 ETSU at Lindsey Nelson Stadium before travelling to Texas on Friday for the Shriners Hospital for Children College Classic.
The Vols will face a handful of Big 12 opponents including No. 1 Texas.
Jared Dickey emerged as the leader for the Vols’ offense Sunday. Dickey, who started behind the plate for the first time in the series against Iona on Sunday, was 3-for-3 on the day with an RBI and a home run.
The redshirt freshmen wasn’t a catcher when he came to Tennessee, but when a player can hit the ball like Dickey, you find a spot that works.
“The old saying goes if you hit you don’t sit, that’s true, but when you’ve got several good hitters and there’s only one DH spot, you might be sitting even though you can hit,” Vitello said. “We just tried to get him out there, he’s such a good kid, he’s turned himself into a great runner as well. He’s a valuable utility player to the max.”
Dickey is currently hitting at an .800 clip, a number that is bound to go down as competition heats up, showing that he has early confidence in his swing. His hot start is accredited to workouts in the fall.
“I kind of started doing a toe-tap thing at the beginning of the fall,” Dickey said. “That’s kind of been good for me. I feel like I’m seeing the ball really well out of the hand.”
Though Dickey has proved to be a force early on this season, he has made significant strides from when he first got to Tennessee. Then, he was 270 pounds, slow and hadn’t played catcher since middle school. Now, he is finding his role for the Vols.
“He came in out of shape, you didn’t really know what position he was supposed to play,” Vitello said. “He wasn’t swinging as well as he did when he was younger and he’s flipped that whole deal around.”