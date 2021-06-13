With two innings of baseball already in the books, a 50 minute lightning delay before the start of the third inning threatened to cut Chad Dallas’ night on the mound short. The weather had already cost him a run – a Cade Doughty solo home run in the downpour – but Dallas was not going to let the weather affect him again.
Dallas came out of the delay and completed six innings of two-run ball as Tennessee bested LSU 4-2 in the Knoxville Super Regional opener Saturday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
“I felt like it was my game to continue,” Dallas said. “In my heart and in my mind, there was nothing that was going to take me out of that game, no matter how long it was.”
The first thing Dallas did when the game was officially suspended was find his pitching coach Frank Anderson and begin throwing to stay lose, regardless of the length of the delay.
“I automatically went up to Coach Anderson and asked him, ‘When can I go down to the cages and stay stretched out?’” Dallas said. “It was the competitor inside me that didn't want to get taken out of the game.”
The result was one of – if not the best – start of Dallas’ career. He fired 99 pitches (68 for strikes) over six impressive innings, and struck out a new career-high 12 batters, the most by a Tennessee pitcher in a game this season. The Orange, Texas native scattered five hits and allowed just one earned run – the Doughty homer in the second.
Dallas would complete four more innings allowing no earned runs after the lightning delay. LSU’s only other score of the evening came on a throwing error from the Vols’ catcher Connor Pavolony in the fifth inning, an unearned run against Dallas.
On a wet night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium the ball did not fly out of the park as it did in the Regional round last weekend. Instead, the Vols scratched just enough across LSU’s arms that held them in check for most of the evening.
Ma’Khail Hilliard started just his eighth game of the season for the Tigers, but threw five very strong innings. He struck out six Vols and gave up three hits, but also allowed an RBI groundout to Pavolony that tied the game in the third.
Pavolony’s RBI was the first of three Tennessee runs that came off small ball. In a decisive three-run sixth inning, Drew Gilbert and Luc Lipcius both drove in runs with a fielder’s choice, before Jordan Beck capped the scoring with a blooper RBI single.
“The back half came through for us tonight getting it done,” third baseman Jake Rucker said on the offense’s versatility. “Because one through nine, we were pretty dangerous. And so, we're just going to keep doing that thing and keep using that mojo and momentum that we've had.”
The Vols did not strike the ball especially hard. They did not homer for the first time since May 29, and they had only three extra-base hits, two doubles from Rucker and a double from Beck. But it was enough to back Dallas en route to his 11th win of the season.
“He's going to have energy, he's going to compete his butt off, he's not going to be flawless, but he's going to get us deep into the game and give us a chance to win,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said of Dallas. “And it's nice driving to the park knowing that when you’ve got homeboy throwing here.”
After ending an LSU threat in the sixth inning, Dallas turned the ball over the Sean Hunley in the seventh, and the senior righthander slammed the door on the Tigers over three frames. He struck out four, including Jordan Thompson with two outs and two runners in scoring position in the ninth inning to end the game.
Now the Vols’ focus turns to Sunday’s game with the potential to clinch a trip to Omaha and the College World Series for the first time in sixteen years. They will certainly have their hands full in LSU’s ace Landon Marceaux (7-6, 2.44), but it’s nothing the Vols are afraid of. It will just be another moment for this team to rise up to the occasion and lean on the trust they have in each other.
“Just having those close games when we just trust the guys around us,” Rucker said. “And we just have that confidence in each other that we're going to get the job done later in the game, because we've been through basically everything so far this season. We've definitely seen something different every night. We're just going to go out there and keep doing us and keep playing our game.”