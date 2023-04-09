The No. 11 Vols found a way to take a game and avoid the sweep at the hands of No. 3 Florida with a seemingly dominant 14-2 win capped off with a Griffin Merritt walk-off home run to force the run rule.
The term “salvaged the series” has been passed around multiple times already, but was it really salvaged? That same term was used in last week’s 14-7 win over No. 1 LSU, which was supposed to be a building block win that powered Tennessee moving forward.
At the beginning of the series against the Tigers, the Vols came out flat and dropped the first two games. This week, that building block win resulted in more subpar performances and two more losses, but finished with another dominant win to “salvage the series.”
Yes, it’s better than a sweep, but was the series really salvaged?
The question remains to be answered. If Tennessee can find a way to build off it and find some form of consistency, then yes. However, if the Vols continue to underperform and drop the series only to take a win on the final day, then they are in trouble.
“It was reminiscent of last weekend and then you kind of felt it — we had to hit in the cages today due to the weather — whether it be in here or out there in the team huddle, you felt it coming,” head coach Tony Vitello said.
The Vols have a very talented roster, there is no doubt about that. But it’s young and the expectations were very lofty in hindsight given the amount of roster turnaround Tennessee has experienced.
Still, this group is capable and have shown so on multiple occasions.
“When the game starts, it’s easy today when we get off to the start that we did, to keep that rolling or maybe even add on to it,” Vitello said. “But what are you going to do in the moments it doesn’t go so well. Especially at the beginning of a game. I don’t mind saying that because it’s going to happen. Therein lies the challenge for this group.”
Wins like the final games of the last two series are a good starting point, but it can’t stop there.
The two words thrown around across the team have been “it’s baseball,” meaning that not everything is going to go smoothly every time. The unpredictable is inevitable. Curveballs literally and figuratively will be thrown.
“How well can they bounce back when they occur? But they’re going to occur,” Vitello said.
Things went very well on Saturday. Tennessee was spotted three runs in the first inning thanks to six walks from Florida pitcher Jac Caglianone. Meanwhile, Drew Beam absolutely shoved on the mound from start to finish with 10 strikeouts in seven innings.
While 18 total walks very likely won’t happen again, step one for the Vols’ success starts with pitching. Through that, they were able to play loose on offense and the difference was uncanny.
“I think today we kind of embraced just going out and playing as kids and you know, Drew being sharp,” outfielder Griffin Merritt said. “It's nice when you get three runs in the first inning and you're not playing from behind, of course, but going out there and just playing loose I think was really the difference today and the corner will be turned.”
Step two for the Vols’ success is vets like Griffin Merritt stepping up and setting the tone. Merritt raked three hits — two being homers — and drew two walks as part of a six-RBI day. As a four year starter and reigning AAC Player of the year, his experience is crucial for a lineup filled with sophomores and freshmen with minimal time seeing the field.
Vitello said his presence was apparent in batting practice and game day prep. Any sports team goes as its vets go. If the younger guys see a vet acting timid, they will follow. If they see him upbeat and confident, they will follow.
“He had that attitude of being very energetic, positive and that’s what we’re searching for,” Vitello said.
The question has never been about what the team is or isn’t capable of. The Vols are still among the top teams in the country at their best, but they are still trying to find how to achieve that level on a consistent basis.
Saturday was a starting point and there’s still a lot of baseball to be played.
