Griffin Merritt’s baseball career at Tennessee almost didn’t happen. When the outfielder’s draft prospects didn’t turn out how he planned, Merritt had a decision to make.
He was fully content with moving on from baseball and pursuing dental school, but he decided his career wasn’t over. Merritt decided to move on from his hometown school Cincinnati and transfer into the SEC.
Through 14 games with Tennessee, the graduate student has not regretted his decision to keep playing baseball.
“I had a reality check when I got on campus August 15,” Merritt said. “Super happy to be here. It’s been nothing short of great. I do have dreams and aspirations outside of baseball, but I’ll get to those at some point.”
The outfielder had a coming-out party against Morehead State. After staying quiet on Friday night, Merritt hit three home runs over two games on Saturday.
“He’s got a plan,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. “His swing is pretty repeatable. He’s obviously looking to drive the ball and he knows what the pitcher’s doing. He can make adjustments in between at-bats, during at-bats.”
Merritt has seen a lot of baseball in his time in college as he’s played in 168 games. In his 14 games with the Vols, Merritt is swinging .340.
“He pretty much came in this place and took over, to be honest,” veteran reliever Camden Sewell said. “He didn’t spend much time trying to fit in. He was just who he was, and we all bought in to that. We all love each other for who they are. If you’re not being yourself, then what are you doing?
“That’s something that really stood out to all of us (about Merritt). He’s a leader and he’s a winner. So, can’t ask for much more from that guy.”
Merritt arrived at Tennessee with high expectations, and he has answered the call thus far. As a senior at Cincinnati, Merritt hit .315 with 19 home runs and 53 RBIs. His performance on Saturday wasn’t a surprise to Vitello.
“He’s going to be like every other baseball player, in particular hitters,” the skipper said. “Results will fluctuate a little bit, but you feel good as a coach about what you’re going to get over the stretch, call it the season, or a week, or a weekend.”
On a team that lost all of its defensive starters from a season ago, Merritt brings a veteran presence that is needed. His experience showed on Saturday.
After a strike call didn’t go his way, Merritt stepped out of the box, gained his composure, and hit two-run shot 404 feet off of the batter’s eye.
“I kind of had to reset, battle with two strikes,” Merritt said. “He just left a fastball over the plate and I was able to stay through it.”
His next homerun came when he was ahead in the count and took a fastball to out to opposite field.
“I knew the guy was probably going to come heater,” he said. “So, just tried to get a good swing off on it, caught it deep and took it out to right.”
Merritt, mainly a corner outfielder, played in left on Saturday and found success. Likely, it is success we can expect to see throughout the rest of the season.
