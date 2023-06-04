Christian Moore led Tennessee baseball to a 9-2 win over Charlotte on Sunday, sending the Vols to their thrid straight NCAA Super Regional.
ESPN’s Tom Hart called it “The Christian Moore Show” as the righty tacked on four RBIs and two home runs in the win. Moore dominated over the stretch of the Clemson Regional, going 7-for-10 with four home runs and eight RBIs in three games, earning Clemson Regional MVP.
Tennessee (41-19) may host a super regional with Auburn being eliminated from postseason play. The Vols will matchup with either Southern Miss., who may host, or Ivy League school Penn, who cannot host.
"It’s one of those things that is out of our control," head coach Tony Vitello said. "I think we’ve grown as a program learning different things. Control what you can, and don’t worry about what you can’t. I don’t know where they’ll send us, if we’re playing on our field, which I do think we’re deserving of, but I do know our fans will follow."
The Vols will find out their NCAA Super Regional destination on Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET.
Drew Beam got the nod for the Vols. He worked around a first-inning hit to dominate the rest of the way, picking up a career-high 10 strikeouts in six innings of work. He gave up just four hits and two runs.
Tennessee got the scoring started in the bottom half of the second when Moore led off with a homer. The “Christian Moore show” continued in the fourth when he added another run via a sacrifice fly.
Blake Burke also added a run in the fourth vis a sacrifice fly, putting the Vols up 3-0. Zane Denton added to the big fourth inning, hitting a solo shot over the batter’s eye.
The home run – his third in two games – put Tennessee up 4-0 over Charlotte.
Beam gave up just his second hit of the day in the fifth, but the hit was an Austin Knight home run over the left field fence. The 49ers added another run in the sixth off a double from Knoxville-native Cam Fisher.
Moore added a second home run in the sixth, a two-run shot this time to dead center.
"Whether I can go 2-for-2 with some home runs, whatever I can do to help this team win," Moore said. "We're in the postseason now. You win, you advance. You lose, you go home. That's kind of my mindset now."
Camden Sewell came on in the seventh and ran into some trouble. After giving up a double, Charlotte threatened with runners on second and third. A big punchout ended the inning, and kept the score at 6-2.
The Vols added another insurance run in the seventh with a RBI fielder's choice from Maui Ahuna. Christian Scott tacked on a pair of runs in the eighth with a single to left.
AJ Russell closed out the game, giving up no hits in the ninth.
"It needs to be enjoyed more because it was challenging," Vitello said. "We’ve said that in team meetings. That when things are difficult and you have to really work for something, it makes it sweeter. And then I also think it prepares you a little bit better."
