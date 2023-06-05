Celebrations ensued after Tennessee baseball finally defeated Clemson in a 14-inning instant classic. But one player celebrated less than the others.
Christian Moore had more on his mind than getting to the Clemson Regional Championship. He wanted to win it, he wanted to beat Charlotte and he wanted to do it all in front of his family.
With his dad and uncle in the stands, Moore went 2-for-2 with two homer runs and four RBIs.
“Having them here was just a surreal moment,” Moore said. “My dad, he works hard. He’s finally retired so he kind of got to see me play my first college games cause last year when he came down he came at the beginning of the season and I think I got about two or three at-bats. It’s good to have him here and I’m so happy he got to come down and experience that with me.”
The two home runs capped off a dominant weekend from Moore that earned him Clemson Regional MVP.
Moore turned in a 7-for-10 weekend with four home runs and eight RBIs in three games. Charlotte head coach Robert Wood knew that Moore was on a tear in Clemson.
Wood tried his best to quiet Moore, but it didn’t work.
“It was like he was playing a video game and he had the cheat code turned on. He was on another level,” Woodard said. “I could even see him shaking his own head when he was coming toward third like he couldn’t believe it. He is a heck of a player. We tried to make our best pitches. I even went out there before his at-bat.
“Our guys made their best pitches and he put great swings on them. That is what great players do.”
Moore reached base in 73% of his plate appearances this weekend, a staggering number that ignited the Tennessee offense. The Brooklyn native turned it on this weekend with one goal in mind.
Moore wanted to play in an NCAA Super Regional.
“I think for me I wouldn’t say I had video game numbers but it was a good weekend,” Moore said. “At the end of the day all I want to do now is win each and every day. Just survive and advance. I think I can say the same for every guy that’s out there. Whether that’s I go two-for-two with some home runs or zero-for-four with four Ks. Whatever I can do to help this team win. We’re in the postseason now. If you win you advance, if you lose you go home. So just keep winning.”
The second baseman’s performance helped push Tennessee to its third straight NCAA Super Regional, with a chance to host. Penn and Southern Mississippi face off on Monday to decide who will play Tennessee.
If Penn wins, Tennessee should be in line to host a super regional. If Southern Mississippi wins, it will be up to the NCAA on who will host the supers.
Tennessee will officially know its NCAA Super Regional home on Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET. Until then, we have the time to appreciate a dominant weekend from Moore in Clemson.
“You can achieve great things and you can have outlying statistics, but at the same time, we are playing a game of so many repetitions,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. “The guy is too good of a player. You are going to get explosive moments. There will be some challenges, too. There will be some things in the middle as well. I just think it is a case of a really good player doing what he is capable of.”
