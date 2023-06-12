Sunday’s nightcap was one between the most talented pitchers that Tennessee baseball and Southern Mississippi had to offer: Chase Dollander and Tanner Hall.
With the Golden Eagles (46-19) looking to punch a ticket to Omaha and the Vols (42-20) hoping to live to fight another day, both pitchers needed to be at their absolute best.
Early on, it seemed that Hall was on his way to win the battle after shutting down the Vols bats and getting out of a bases-loaded jam in the second inning and taking them down in order in the third. Dollander allowed four runs in the third inning, including a three-run home run from Christopher Sargent that should have sucked the life out of Tennessee.
There were still no outs on the board and Dollander’s day was looking shorter by the minute.
However, everything changed when Zane Denton snagged a nicely hit ground ball down the third baseline. He dove and fired it to the outstretched Blake Burke to just beat the runner.
Dollander retired the rest of the side in order, and Tennessee’s bats came alive in the next frame. The Vols scored six-runs in the inning thanks to Burke’s monster home run and Jared Dickey’s loaded-bases clearing triple.
As a result, the scripts were flipped as Hall’s day came to an end in the fifth inning while Dollander nearly went on to pitch a complete game.
“It definitely calmed me down a lot,” Dollander said. “Just knowing that these guys have my back behind me. Zane (Denton) made that diving play in that same inning and he’s like, ‘I got you.’ So, I started throwing more strikes and attacking hitters the way I needed to. Things just started to take off for me and I felt really good.”
Take off is an understatement. Dollander retired 18 of his last 20 batters and never looked back. In a season where he has shown his fair share of struggles, Dollander threw a season-high eight innings and pitched a gem when it mattered most.
“That’s why I think he’s going to be so good in pro ball,” head coach Tony Vitello said. “The reps add up in pro ball and as he kind of gets in a rhythm when he’s pitching for us, he’s been really good all year long.”
It was a performance worthy of being nabbed a preseason All-American and preseason Pitcher of the Year honors while being reminiscent of his stellar 2022 campaign.
Though the bats gave Tennessee the lead, it would have been for nothing had the pitching not backed it up.
Southern Mississippi put all of their cards on the table for games one and two by putting out their best pitchers for extended time. However, Dollander helped keep the Vols living to fight another day.
Though nothing is predictable in college baseball, Tennessee certainly holds the advantage for Monday’s rubber match. It was able to save its exceptionally deep bullpen thanks to Dollander going the distance while essentially depleting the opposition’s.
The Vols have the momentum now. They just need to produce, and a ticket to Omaha will be punched.
“Just knowing how this team can come after something like that builds a lot of confidence for us,” Dollander said. “It shows a lot of resiliency. I feel like this is going to help us a lot down the road. I know we don’t have much more to go but just being able to have that knowledge of what we need to do and how we need to do it means the world.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.