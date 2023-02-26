It took 10 pitches for starter Chase Burns to get out of the first inning. It took reliever Seth Halvorsen just three pitches to finish the top of the ninth.
And It took No. 3 Tennessee (5-2) only two pitchers to take home a win against Dayton (0-5) on Saturday and clinch the series.
The Vols’ pitching staff was expected to be the strength of this year’s team and that showed on Saturday night.
“It’s just cool because we have different weapons, different looks,” acting head coach Josh Elander said. “I mean different slots, lefties, varieties. There’s a lot of things we can do.”
Burns did a lot of things on Saturday night. He finished with a career-high 12 strikeouts against the Flyers.
“Pretty good performance,” Burns said. “Just getting out there and putting my team in the best chance to win.”
In 6.1 innings of work, Burns gave up just one run on two hits. He also gave up three walks.
Two of those walks and Dayton’s lone run of the night came in the third inning. Things got dicey before Tennessee pitching coach Frank Anderson visited Burns.
“It was pretty straightforward,” Burns said of the short meeting. “Just go out there and throw strikes, keep doing what you’re doing and stay calm. Breathe.”
After that third inning, Burns only gave up one hit while striking out 10. After talking with fellow weekend starters Dollander and Drew Beam, Burns was able to correct his mistakes.
“Just finding my mechanics again,” Burns said. “Calming down, breathing.”
Tennessee arguably boasts one of the best starting rotations in college baseball. Burns, now in a Saturday night role, is able to learn from Dollander on Friday and continue to grow his game.
“We call ourselves the big three,” Burns said. “It’s kind of a funny thing, but going out there, (Dollander) had a lot of strikeouts. I’m always trying to replicate it. So just us three, we’ve come closer together.”
Burns’ night came to an end in the sixth after throwing 83 pitches. With Tennessee’s deep bullpen, there was a multitude of guys that could’ve come in.
Halvorsen’s number was called, and he responded. The transfer from Missouri pitched 2.2 innings of shutout baseball, giving up no hits and picking up his first career save.
“I think anytime we get him out here, we’re pretty excited,” Elander said. “What people forget is that guy threw on Friday night in the SEC. You cannot put a value on that experience.”
Halvorsen was a popular recruit out of high school ranking as the consensus No. 1 guy out of Minnesota in 2018. In 2021, he was pegged as Missouri’s ace, throwing 72 innings for the Tigers.
After recovering from a freak injury last season, Halvorsen has taken on a reliever role for the Vols.
“He’s just been selfless,” Elander said. “He’s pitching different roles at other spots… I think he’s athletic and capable of pitching in any role.”
Halvorsen built off of what Burns did to start the game. After seeing the success that Burns was able to have with the fastball, Halvorsen took the same approach.
He credits his success to Anderson, who gave him the advice to just keep it simple.
“He’s obviously one of the best to do it and just seeing how he goes about his days and how he works with each individual is amazing,” Halvorsen said. “It’s been a huge help for me.”
Tennessee’s starting rotation has extreme confidence in their bullpen. When Burns knew Halvorsen was replacing him, there was no question the game was in hand.
“It’s exciting to go out there and watch him shove,” Burns said. “Like I said, I have a lot of confidence in everybody in the bullpen that’s coming out, especially him.”
Dollander and Burns have already told Beam that he is expected to get double-digit strikeouts on Sunday in the rubber match with Dayton. The internal competition in the starting rotation leads each guy to try and better the other.
“Beam just fills it up, strikes all day long,” Elander said of Tennessee’s Sunday starter. “When he attacks that strike zone, we play defense, good things usually happen.”
