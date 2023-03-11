In a much quieter game than the Friday night contest, No. 3 Tennessee (13-3) defeated Morehead State (9-6) 6-0.
Chase Burns led the way for the Vols in the front half of the Saturday doubleheader. He finished with a career-high 13 strikeouts while only giving up two hits through 6.2 innings of work. He threw 94 pitches, 62 for strikes on a day where he had his whole arsenal working for him.
Andrew Lindsey was dominant coming on in relief, finishing with one strikeout and no hits in 1.2 innings. Camden Sewell closed it out for Tennessee, striking out two batters to end the game in his season debut.
Tennessee went with the same lineup as Friday night, but the bats had a quiet day comparatively. Blake Burke got things going in the first inning for the Vols when he cranked a 449-foot no-doubter.
Griffin Merritt got a home run of his own in the second when he snuck a 389-foot bomb out of left-center. Redshirt freshman Kavares Tears stayed hot in the first game on Saturday, opening his day with a double in the second inning.
Tears finished the day 2-3 and his average sits at .618 following the first game of two on Saturday.
Burke got another RBI in the third, but he got caught up in a rundown that stalled the inning. After a scoreless fourth inning, Zane Denton hit a sac fly to score Christian Moore.
Freshman Dylan Dreiling, who got the start at DH, led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a 391-foot home run to put the Vols up 5-0. After Burke doubled to center field in the seventh, Jared Dickey hit him in to add another run.
Tennessee clinched the series with the win and looks to complete the sweep of Morehead State in the second half of the doubleheader at approximately 5:20.
