The No. 10 Vols fell to No. 1 LSU on Friday night 6-4, dropping the series to 2-0 in favor of the Tigers.
Maui Ahuna kicked off the Vols’ night with a leadoff solo shot off the batter’s eye, but the Tigers immediately answered back.
Chase Burns got off to a solid start on the mound in the first inning but a double sandwiched between two strikeouts eventually caused trouble with two outs. Two straight LSU doubles scored two runs, and an infield fielding mishap scored another run to set the score at 3-1.
Hunter Ensley could have tied it at 3-3, but Dylan Dreiling was picked off at first a few pitches before Ensley’s home run in the second.
Burns returned to form in the second and third inning and Zane Denton left the yard for a two-run homer to put the Vols back in front 4-3.
However, Burns slipped up again and allowed back-to-back one-out homers and Tennessee was back down a run.
Burns’ outing was indicative of the type of season he’s had so far, showing good stuff mixed with hitters having their way with him. Through 3.1 innings, he had seven strikeouts but also gave up as many hits — all of which went for extra bases.
From there, it was a battle of relievers. Andrew Linsey held his own despite giving up a run, but LSU only gave up two hits after starter Chase Shores was relieved to open the sixth.
The Vols were unable to mount the comeback and look to avoid the sweep on Saturday.
