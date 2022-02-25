Tennessee baseball took the first game in its series against Iona Friday evening, dominating the Gaels 27-1.
The Vols hit the ground running against Iona, scoring 12 runs through the first two innings, including eight scored in the second.
Chase Burns got his second start of his career Friday, opening another series for the Vols. The freshman right-hander picked up the win in his five innings pitched, collecting four strikeouts and allowing just four hits and a run.
“I wouldn’t say that he felt more comfortable,” head coach Tony Vitello said. “He’s always got upperclassmen or experience type presence to him.”
In his debut last weekend, Burns had five strikeouts and allowed just two hits against Georgia Southern.
“I have high expectations for Chase and he’s never not met them,” Vitello said. “I think we have to keep in mind there will be some trials and tribulations just for not only his age but the night we’re asking him to pitch on.”
Vitello plans on utilizing Burns on Friday nights for the foreseeable future, hoping his freshman will continue to grow with each week.
“It’ll be fun to watch him get better and better as each week goes,” Vitello said. “I think he made a step forward more than anything.”
Tennessee utilized five pitchers total – Burns, Camden Sewell, Drew Patterson, Kirby Connell and Mark McLaughlin. Tennessee’s bullpen allowed just five hits total on the game and racked up 13 strikeouts.
Early weekend series are giving Vitello a chance to evaluate his bullpen as well as get pitchers early reps.
“As we start to get more of these guys on the mound, about everyone’s been out there by now,” Vitello said. “If we can get everyone healthy and get everyone repetition we’ll be able to access that a little better.”
Trey Lipscomb had an impressive day behind the plate, going 5-for-5 on the day and picking up Tennessee’s fourth ever cycle. The cycle Friday was the first for the Vols since 2016. Lipscomb also had 9 RBIs on the day, just one shy of tying the Vols’ program record for RBIs in a game. Lipscomb is up to 15 RBIs and three home runs.
Tennessee’s offensive domination was not solely the work of Lipscomb, as four other Vols had homers on the day. The Vols were just two runs short of their highest scoring game in the Vitello era with 27.
“I see people who have worked just as hard to come out here and get an opportunity,” Lipscomb said. “That’s the coolest thing about it.”
The Vols will look to clinch the series against the Gaels Saturday at 1 p.m. EST at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Last series, after a dominating Friday night win, the Vols cooled down on Saturday. Vitello is hoping his team will keep the fire lit into tomorrow’s contest.
“It’s not you against the opponent it’s you against the game,” Vitello said. “I think it’s important for our team to control what we can control. Tomorrow will be interesting.”