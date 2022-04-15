Chase Burns waited, baseball in hand, for Will Mabrey to make the long run from the bullpen in right field to the mound.
Burns, once among the SEC’s ERA leaders, endured his second consecutive tumultuous outing in conference play. Burns was unable to record an out in the fourth inning as the No. 1 Vols fell to No. 24 Alabama 6-3 Friday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The Vols’ (31-3, 12-1 SEC) second loss in a row snapped their record 12-game SEC win streak and Burns' season ERA climbed to 2.22.
“Any pitcher is going to scuffle,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. “But let’s be honest, it’s two in a row where it didn’t go as well as he wanted facing good opponents.”
The Vols’ freshman burst on the scene at the start of the season when injuries to Blade Tidwell and Seth Halvorsen opened a spot in the weekend rotation. Burns brought an ERA under 0.50 into SEC play and put together back-to-back quality outings against top-10 teams Ole Miss and Vanderbilt on the road.
It has been a different story for Burns, however, since his start at Vanderbilt. The 6-foot-4 right-hander could not complete the third inning in his start against Mizzou a week ago. Needing a bounce-back start, Burns surrendered three home runs and five runs to Alabama Friday.
Over his last two starts, Burns has worked 5.2 innings and allowed 10 hits, five walks, seven runs – six earned – while striking out nine.
In his outing against Mizzou, Burns struggled to throw strikes – he tied his career-high with four walks in 2.2 innings. Burns filled the zone in the first inning Friday in what was his cleanest frame – the lone blemish, a two-out single left stranded at first.
“As they (Alabama) chipped away there,” Vitello said, “the momentum started to swing and he didn’t throw as well.”
Over his first eight starts of the season, Burns had been effective in limiting the long ball. He had given up three home runs in 41.2 innings prior to Friday’s start, but he surrendered three in 3.0+ innings – two to Alabama designated hitter Owen Diodati.
Coming off of the two worst statistical starts of his young career, Vitello is mulling a change in his weekend rotation. With Blade Tidwell back from injury and throwing the best he has all season – he struck out three in 1.2 innings of work in the opener – there is a legitimate case to be made for Tidwell sliding into the rotation and bumping an ailing Burns to the bullpen.
That decision has been on Vitello’s mind, but he is waiting for a better time to implement a rotation change. A Thursday-Saturday series – the Vols have three to close their season – would be the most opportune time for a switch of that magnitude.
“We’ve floated that deal when those Thursday games pop up, maybe trying something,” Vitello said.
Whether or not Vitello goes through with the idea in an effort to remedy Burns’ recent slide, his teammates will continue to be by his side, pointing him in the right direction.
“It’s part of baseball,” left-hander Will Mabrey, who tossed four shutout innings in relief of Burns, said. “It’s going to happen, nobody’s perfect. He’s going to get there. He’s going to keep going longer and get better with his stuff and get more confidence on the mound. He’s going to be ready to go in the future for sure.”