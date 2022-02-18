Tennessee homers four times and Chase Burns dazzles in his debut as the No. 19 Vols defeated Georgia Southern 9-0 in their first game of the season.
Chase Burns was not supposed to start for the Vols on opening day.
That honor was supposed to go to sophomore right-hander Blade Tidwell, who was set to lead Tennessee’s rotation after a breakout freshman campaign. Tidwell, however, went down indefinitely with shoulder soreness in January, ruling him out for opening day.
After Tidwell, Seth Halvorsen – a transfer from Mizzou – would have been the next Vol in line, but he fractured his throwing arm the week after Tidwell’s injury.
Then it was Camden Sewell who was projected to start – a senior right-hander who established himself as a legit option last year both in the rotation and the bullpen. Sewell suffered a finger injury during fielding practice earlier this week and was limited to a bullpen role.
That brought Tennessee and head coach Tony Vitello to Burns, a standout prep prospect who was the No. 1 player in the state of Tennessee. The freshman Burns would have been eased slowly into things with the Sunday starter job – the same way Vitello handled Tidwell a year ago – but circumstances dictated otherwise.
Burns was thrown into the spotlight as Tennessee’s opening day starter and shined over five scoreless innings as the No. 19 Vols routed Georgia Southern 9-0 Friday evening at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in front of a record opening day-crowd.
“I thought I did pretty good,” the right-hander Burns said. “There’s things to work on after every outing, so I’m just hoping to keep going off that one.”
Burns was not pushed far in his Tennessee debut, backed by the strength of four home runs in four consecutive innings.
Burns worked the first five innings of the game, allowing no runs, two hits and a walk while striking out five on 70 pitches. He hit 93 mph on the first pitch of his career, sat at 96 mph with his fastball and touched 98 several times.
“He’s a freak,” redshirt sophomore infielder Jorel Ortega said of Burns. “He was on today. Five innings, I don’t think you can ask for anything more than that.”
Burns, a native of Gallatin, Tennessee, was locked in a pitcher’s duel with Georgia Southern’s starter Ty Fisher for the first three innings of the game. Burns retired the first nine batters he faced and Fisher held the Vols to two hits over three innings.
Trey Lipscomb (3-for-3) tagged Fisher for a two-out, two-run home run in the fourth inning and Seth Stephenson added a two-out solo shot in the fifth to give Burns plenty of breathing room in his first career collegiate start.
“He looked really collected, calm and collected. It’s a big role for him being the Friday guy,” senior infielder Trey Lipscomb said of Burns. “But he looked pretty poised.”
Burns faced the most adversity in the fifth inning, when he walked Georgia Southern’s Will Patota to lead off the inning. Burnes got an infield popup for the first out, but then allowed his second hit of the night.
The freshman showed his advanced maturity by not bending under the pressure, as he struck the next batter out and induced a soft liner to end the inning and strand two runners on base.
“He has advanced stuff, but there’s a lot of guys across the country that don’t have advanced intangibles or character to go with that advanced stuff if they’re fortunate enough to have it,” Vitello said. “He’s kind of got both things going on and it’s fun to watch him.”
Burns was drafted in the 20th round of the 2021 MLB Draft but he turned down a potential professional contract and decided to honor his commitment to Tennessee and Vitello. Burns’ relationship with pitching coach Frank Anderson and his love for the game helped swayed his decision towards college.
So far, that decision has paid off for both Burns and the Vols.
“It is (a hard decision) but I stuck to my roots,” Burns said. “I told the coach ‘I was coming,’ so I was coming.”