The No. 17 Tennessee baseball team lost for the first time this season 7-2 at the hands of No. 1 Texas Friday night at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.
Vols freshman Chase Burns (0-0, 0.00 ERA) got the ball to start against the top-ranked Longhorns and shined in the bright lights. Burns struck out 10 batters in five innings while allowing a hit and one earned run, a Trey Faltine home run in the bottom of the fifth inning.
While Burns dominated, the Vols’ bats could not get anything going. Evan Russell hit a solo home run in the top of the fifth inning and Cortland Lawson doubled in a run in the seventh for the Vols’ only two runs of the evening.
Despite finishing the game with seven hits, the Vols (8-1) went 3-for-15 with runners on base and 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position. The Vols’ top-two batters in their lineup, Seth Stephenson and Luc Lipcius, went a combined 0-for-9 with five strikeouts.
While Tennessee’s offense was stagnant, Texas jumped on Tennessee’s bullpen. The Longhorns scored three runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to pull away as Camden Sewell, Will Mabrey and Ethan Smith were all charged with an earned run out of the pen.
The Vols will take on Baylor (5-4) Saturday at 4 p.m. EST for the second game of the weekend.