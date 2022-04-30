No. 1 Tennessee welcomed one of the hottest teams in the SEC in No. 17 Auburn to Lindsey Nelson Stadium Friday night for the first game of a weekend series against the Tigers.
Auburn came out strong and led midway through the game, but a big seventh inning pushed the Vols past the Tigers and gave them a series lead behind the 17-4 win.
The Tigers came into Knoxville riding on a seven-game win streak and looking to upset the Vols, so naturally Auburn had its bats going early. Tennessee’s challenge was to mitigate the damage done from Auburn’s offense.
Freshman pitcher Chase Burns, the Vols usual Friday starter, was back on the mound first for Tennessee tonight after what has been an up and down stretch recently from the righty.
Burns allowed his fair share of hits, but it was how he responded that made the difference. He ended the day allowing six hits and walking three batters, but he allowed just one run in his five innings on the bump and picked up nine strikeouts.
In the top of the third inning, Burns allowed three straight batters to get on base, putting the Vols in a tricky bases-loaded situation with no outs and Auburn’s best hitter coming up to the plate with two of its other best hitters following.
Burns first saw Sonny DiChiara, one of the best hitters in the nation who is currently batting at a .445 mark. Burns threw a few balls, but struck out the Tigers biggest threat.
“To see Chase Burns make adjustments on that guy, it just shows that that guy’s a freshman, but he’s not,” Evan Russell said. “To be able to make the pitches that he was making, and whenever certain pitches that he had weren’t working, for him to make the adjustments and get us out of some big innings – he’s very talented and he’s only going to get better.”
Burns then delivered two more strikeouts to get the Vols out of the inning scoreless, marking a key moment in his young career. Head coach Tony Vitello has said multiple times this season that Burns doesn’t act like a freshman, and this was one of those moments.
“There’s no other way to say it, that was insane,” Vitello said. “Obviously he kind of created his own mess to an extent, but to work out of it is one thing, to do it in the fashion he did it is another thing, and to do it against those hitters – that was nuts. That could’ve been a big ole mess and that was probably the game. The fact that he did that, that was a moment of growing up.”
Then in the fourth inning, Burns once again had a big moment to keep Auburn from breaking loose. The Tigers had two runners in scoring position and Burns was able to keep them from scoring.
The Vols rode Burns’ big inning and went on to have a late, offensive surge that took them to victory.
Now, Tennessee will look to clinch another SEC series Saturday night at 7 p.m. EST, fully expecting Auburn to come out swinging after being handed a big loss.
“The next two days aren’t going to be like that,” Russell said. “It’s going to be a pretty hard fought weekend because that’s a really good team.”