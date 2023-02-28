Tennessee baseball extended its win streak to seven on Tuesday with a 6-1 victory over Charleston Southern.
Tuesday also saw Tennessee skipper Tony Vitello return to the dugout after serving a three-game suspension.
“You want to make the right decision, but you’re kind of under the gun with the timeline,” Vitello said of his suspension. “When I say everybody you can think of that would be involved in that action wanted to support the kid and just wanted to do whatever we thought was right to get him back on the field.”
Zander Sechrist got the start for Tennessee (7-2). He went 4.1 innings, only giving up three hits and picking up five strikeouts.
Tennessee’s bullpen shut the door on the Bucs (3-5) with Seth Halvorsen, Kirby Connell and Aaron Combs combining for one run on one hit and seven strikeouts. Halvorsen was credited with the win and gave up the lone run.
While Tennessee’s starters gained most of the preseason hype, its bullpen has been just as consistent.
Halvorsen pitched for Tennessee on Friday, but still gave the Vols eight outs on Tuesday.
“He’s one of our better arms,” Vitello said. “As he comes along with getting his pitch count built back up and then just being out there getting more comfortable, he’s capable of doing anything we need him to.”
When Vitello pegged Connel to take over eighth, he knew what he was getting out of the veteran southpaw.
“The guys in the dugout immediately are cheering for him and they also immediately know what they’re going to get,” Vitello said. “They’re going to get a guy that can field his position… He is going to compete. He’s got experience.”
It didn’t take long for the Vols offense to get going on Tuesday. Blake Burke singled through the right side to score two in the first.
Maui Ahuna made his debut for the Vols against Charleston Southern. In his first at-bat, after coming up to lots of applause, he flew out to the left field warning track.
“I thought that first one was going over the fence,” Vitello said. “It just wasn’t a lively night.”
He later picked up his first hit as a Vol in the bottom of the sixth.
“He obviously can handle the bat, but he’s a really good defender,” Vitello said. “If you defend behind the plate or at short, anything you do with the bat is kind of a bonus.”
He extended his hit streak, which began at Kansas, to 20 games with his performance on Tuesday.
Charlie Taylor stayed hot on Tuesday, leading off the fourth with a base hit. Burke picked up his third RBI of the day two batters later, roping one back up the middle to score Taylor.
Jared Dickey revived the offense after several quiet innings when he hit his third bomb of the year in the sixth. The no-doubter to right-centerfield put the Vols up 4-0.
After Christian Moore got hit on the foot, Burke hit an opposite-field home run to add two more RBIs to his impressive offensive night. His five RBI night set a career-high for the young slugger.
With all of the outside noise and rumors surrounding the program, Vitello was pleased that the Vols played with everyone eligible.
“They’re just kids and they want to play ball,” Vitello said. “They like doing that more than they like going to school.”
