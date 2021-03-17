The No. 10 Tennessee baseball team (15-3) defeated in-state rival East Tennessee State 9-6 Tuesday night in walk off fashion. Jordan Beck was the hero of the game for the Vols, as his second home run of the day was a three-run, walk-off shot to win the game.
Righthander Camden Sewell took the mound for the Vols for his second start of the season. He cruised through the first ten batters he faced, setting them down in order while striking out three.
With Sewell dealing, the Vols added some early runs. Jordan Beck opened the scoring in the second with a solo home run, and in the third Drew Gilbert smacked an RBI single to take a 2-0 lead.
In the fourth, Sewell allowed a one-out walk and totally collapsed from there. The next five batters after the walk all reached base, and the Bucs took a 3-2 lead on three RBI singles.
“The fact that he’s kind of cruising along, and all of a sudden he hits a speed bump, just kind of played into it in a negative fashion,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said on Sewell. “And the ball got rolling in the wrong direction for him. . . I think frustration just kind of boiled over during that inning for him.”
Connor Housley relieved Sewell and struck out the next two batters to end the threat. He dominated the Bucs for three innings, striking out seven in that span. He made just one mistake, a solo home run in the fifth inning to Ethan Cady that extended ETSU’s lead to 4-2.
Tennessee and ETSU continued to trade runs. The Vols tied the game in the sixth inning on RBIs from Max Ferguson and Liam Spence. Beck gave the Vols the lead on an RBI double in the next frame. However, the Bucs scored twice off Zander Sechrist in the top of the eighth and held a one-run lead. In the bottom of the inning, Gilbert hit a sacrifice fly to tie ETSU at 6-6.
Tennessee flirted with a walk-off in the bottom of the ninth. Leadoff man Logan Steenstra was hit by a pitch to put winning run on base. The next batter, Russell, laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Steenstra over, but he overran second base and was initially tagged out.
The umpires reviewed the play and awarded Steenstra third on ETSU interference, not before booth benches emptied and tempers flared. The Vols were unable to get the winning run in from third, no doubt distracted by the emotions of the previous play, and the game went into extras.
ETSU threatened again in the tenth, but Kirby Connell stopped any scoring from happening. On the night, he worked two scoreless innings and struck out three batters.
In the bottom of the tenth, Beck stepped to the plate with two men on and two out. He sent the 2-1 pitch deep over the left field wall for a three-run walk off homer, giving Tennessee a 9-6 win.
“He’s a potential you name it, anything you want to throw out there,” Vitello said on Beck. “Sometimes our guys have gotten lost in the clouded thought a little bit, of accolades and expectations and want-to and all that stuff. But at this, you might as well call it what it is. He’s got the capability of doing anything. He’s got the capability of playing in the big leagues for ten years.”
Beck broke out of his slump in a major way. He went 3-5 with two home runs and five RBIs, both of which are single-game highs for the sophomore.
“It felt really good,” Beck said on his night. “We’re just going to keep doing the same thing. Just keep getting in the cage with (Quentin Eberhardt), and grinding it out. It’s a big day for the Vols, and a big day for us.”
Beck seems to have come out of his slump at the perfect time for Tennessee. Tuesday’s contest with ETSU was its final midweek game before beginning SEC play this weekend at Georgia.
“I’m sure it’s going to be electrifying, good atmosphere,” Beck said. “I think it’s just going to be fun. It’s going to be fun to compete and see how good we are.”