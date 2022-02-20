Tennessee’s head baseball coach Tony Vitello had high praise for junior right fielder Jordan Beck when the team arrived at camp after Christmas break.
“Jordan came back and was swinging the bat the best I’ve ever seen him in January in batting practice,” Vitello said in an early-February press conference.
The No. 19 Vols saw that swing firsthand Sunday afternoon at Lindsey Nelson Stadium as Beck led the Vols to a 14-0 route of Georgia Southern, completing the opening-weekend sweep.
Beck looked out of sorts to start the season, going a combined 1-for-9 in the Vols’ first two games. The Vols had enough offense to compensate for Beck’s slow start, but Sunday they got exactly what they hoped from the Hazel Green, Alabama, native.
“He was just on a couple of pitches, he was just out in front of them because he was a little jumpy in game one,” Vitello said. “Who doesn’t want to do well right out of the gate. When he’s settled into his swing the last two days, it was fun to watch.”
Beck went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, a double and a stolen base in the series finale. He drove in the Vols’ first two runs with RBI singles in the first and third innings. Beck walked in the fifth inning and lined an opposite-field doubled in the sixth before he was removed in the seventh as the game quickly turned into a blowout.
“It’s pretty fun just to watch him take BP,” junior left fielder Seth Stephenson said of Beck. “Just the way he swings it, it’s pretty cool to get behind there and watch him hit. You always know that he can drive one out or hit one hard any AB.”
The walk was most notable at-bat from Beck’s day. He struggled with plate discipline a year ago – striking out the fifth-most on the Vols in 2021 – and was slightly over-doing his approach at the plate during the first two games of the season.
Beck made the necessary adjustments, and his patience paid immediate dividends.
“I think I just got more comfortable as the weekend went on,” Beck said. “The team did as well, and I think y’all saw that today.”
In total, the Vols outscored Georgia Southern 33-3 over the weekend as they won their fourth consecutive opening-series. An offensive output of that magnitude did wonders to alleviate some of the questions surrounding a lineup that lost so many of its key pieces from a year ago.
Beck, however, was always confident in what the Vols would be able to accomplish.
“Honestly, I didn’t really have any doubt this year,” Beck said. “I knew the guys we had coming in and I also knew the guys we had returning were going to be good . . . I think we’re a super confident team and I think that you’re going to see some more from us this year.”
The sky is the limit for the uber-talented Beck. Vitello saw that same swing Sunday that he praised Beck for in February, and he believes it is a taste of what is to come.
“He’s an advanced player, and I hate to say it, but he keeps getting better,” Vitello said. “He’s athletic and big enough that you can say he’s still a ways away from his ceiling.”
Beck shared the same sentiment as his head coach.
“I do believe that,” Beck. “I put in a lot of work this offseason and in the fall too to build some confidence for this season. I think (Vitello’s) probably right, he’s got a good mind on him, for sure.”