No. 1 Tennessee picked up its sixth series sweep of the season and improved to 27-1 Sunday as the Vols defeated No. 9 Vanderbilt 5-0 to pick up the sweep.
The shutout came behind another impressive outing from pitcher Drew Beam. The right-handed freshman pitched his first complete game, picking up four strikeouts, allowing just a pair of hits and walking none in the shutout. Beam retired 16 straight batters to close out the game in his sixth win of the season.
“I felt like I had good control today,” Beam said. ‘In the last few weeks, I’ve been commanding the fast ball and the off speed pretty well and I think coming into tonight we just mixed it up really well and just continued to show good things.”
Beam’s performance was the first complete game shutout for a Tennessee pitcher since 2019.
“What you like is when players make the decision for you,” head coach Tony Vitello said. “Sometimes guys don’t give you the chance to make a decision whether you want to put them in the game or take them out or any of that stuff.”
Tennessee continued to make history Sunday, improving its win streak to a program-long 19 wins and becoming the first team in 28 years to start off SEC play 9-0. Tennessee is now off to its best start in the SEC play in program history, with its previous best start coming in 1966 when the Vols started 8-0.
“What is says about this team – this is a very diversified team,” Vitello said. “Some of the defensive plays we made today were outstanding, we had some huge stolen bases, some competitive at-bats where the result wasn’t very good. I think it’s a well-rounded team and that’s been a work in progress for the last few years.”
The Vols also picked up their first sweep over Vanderbilt since 2009. It was the first time an SEC team has picked up a three-game series sweep over Vanderbilt since 2018.
The game was a pitchers’ duel through the first few innings until Drew Gilbert launched one over the right-field wall to give the Vols their first run of the game. Gilbert’s homer was his fourth of the season.
Luc Lipcius gave the Vols some insurance in the seventh, hitting a single to right field to drive in Christian Scott. The RBI capped of a solid weekend from Lipcius, who also had a big home run in Friday’s game. Jorel Ortega gave Tennessee a 3-0 lead in the eight, hitting a single to left center to drive in Trey Lipscomb.
There was still a window for Vanderbilt to get back in the game, but Tennessee closed it in the top of the ninth. Gilbert doubled down the right field line to drive in Christian Moore and Lipcius and make it a comfortable 5-0 lead, setting up Beam nicely to close out the game.
Tennessee is off to a scorching hot start in SEC play, defeating South Carolina, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt by a combined 65-16, and they sit at the top of the SEC standings.
“There's going to be a lot of ups and downs that still remain in this season,” Vitello said. “I think it will be good when there are downs, it’ll build character and it’ll build lessons learned.”