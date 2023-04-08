No. 11 Tennessee rebounded from back-to-back rough outings and run-ruled No. 3 Florida 14-2 in the eighth inning to avoid the sweep.
Slugger Jac Caglianone started on the mound for Florida, but he didn't make it out of the first inning. Caglianone spotted the Vols three runs in the first inning.
He walked his first four batters and threw 15 consecutive balls in that span. The three runs came from a walk, wild pitch and a groundout as the Vols held a 3-0 advantage without even recording a hit.
In total, six Tennessee batters were walked in the first, holding the advantage the rest of the way.
Drew Beam was fantastic on the mound for the Vols after rough outings from Chase Dollander and Chase Burns in the first two games. He was near perfect and lasted through the seventh inning, allowing just two runs in the process paired with 10 strikeouts.
Beam brought the Gators' high powered offense down in order three times — one of which he included Florida's three-headed monster at the top of the order.
The batting for the weekend hasn't been much better over the course of the weekend, but that too showed up and produced two home runs.
Griffin Merritt had an impressive day after ending his 0-20 batting slump on Friday. He doubled in the third and was sent home when Kavares Tears reached first on an error.
Cal Stark Blasted a two-run bomb the next at-bat over the left-field deck and Merritt matched him in the fourth inning with a two-run shot to nearly the same spot, extending Tennessee's lead to 8-0.
After being benched last weekend against LSU, Merritt started and looks to be on his way to the form he showed before the start of SEC play, going 2-3 in addition to two walks.
The Gators horrid pitching performance continued, walking in two more runs in the sixth and seventh innings as Tennessee was able to comfortably keep its lead despite a Luke Heyman two-run shot in then top of the sixth.
As if his day couldn't get any better, Merritt stepped up to the plate in the eighth inning with two-on, blasting a three-run shot for his second of the day and securing a run-rule victory for the Vols.
