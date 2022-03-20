Drew Beam led the No. 2 Tennessee Vols to their 19th win of the season and a series sweep over South Carolina Sunday afternoon as the Vols defeated the Gamecocks 10-0.
“Bottom line is he’s a good athlete, competes, throws strikes,” head coach Tony Vitello said. “You know what you’re going to get every time out. He kind of gives you that feel good.”
The freshman right-handed pitcher allowed just one hit on Saturday and retired 18 straight batters to start the game in his fifth start of the season.
Beam picked up just three strikeouts on Saturday, but recorded 67 strikes on his 86 pitches. He pitched 7.2 innings Saturday, picking up his fourth win on the mound this season.
“I had a good amount of command today,” Beam said. “I could work with any pitch. We had a good gameplan set in stone, we followed by that and got the job done.”
Beam got his first taste of SEC baseball Sunday and was able to handle the challenges of SEC batters well.
“He was as composed as I’ve ever seen a freshman, even in the bullpen,” Evan Russell said. “Most of the time whenever freshmen are coming into pitch in an SEC game, especially in their first one, its usually tense and they usually don’t have a lot of calmness in their voice and they usually don’t speak much, but he was having conversations with me.”
“To see him come in and be composed like that, it was really impressive.”
The bats were once again hot for the Vols in Saturday’s contest, as the Vols left the yard four times, including back-to-back homers in the third inning from Christian Moore and Russell.
“It’s pretty nice to have someone like Christian Moore starting off in front of me,” Russell said. “We have a running joke where if we’re batting close to each other, it usually goes well. To see him come up and have an approach off of someone who was kind of dealing at the time, it kind of relaxed me when I was walking up to the plate.”
Moore has found success so far as one of the Vols designated hitters, hitting seven home runs on the season.
“Kind of talking to the older guys and seeing what they’re seeing at the plate,” Moore said. “That’s playing a big role for me right now, just learning from them.”
Russell also found the ball well in Tennessee’s series against South Carolina, hitting three home runs on the weekend, including two on Sunday. He’s up to six homers on the season.
Russell credits his recent hitting success to focusing his energy on his new role at catcher.
“I’m pretty relaxed and I think it comes from having all my attention on behind the plate,” Russell said. “I have no pressure at the plate. My job this year is to take care of the guys on the mound and even if it’s going bad at the plate that’s not my concern. My concern playing good defense.”