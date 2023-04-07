No. 5 Tennessee fell in their second consecutive game, losing once again to No. 22 Baylor 8-5. The loss marked the first time all season that the Lady Vols lost two straight games.
Kiki Milloy hit a home run in the first inning, but Baylor came back to score eight runs in the second inning, which would be the only runs they scored in the game. Six of the runs were scored by balls hit within the infield.
Head coach Karen Weekly said she had a distinct message to her team after allowing eight runs in the second inning.
“Make sure your at-bats count,” Weekly said. “Focus on one pitch at a time and one at-bat.”
Karlyn Pickens, who was credited with all eight runs against, was pulled after facing twelve batters. She allowed five runs without recording an out, and all three runners on base at that time scored.
“When you’re dealing with a wet ball, then you walk a couple and they get a couple of swinging bunts,” Weekly said on Pickens’ performance. “You have got to be able to reset yourself. The next step in her maturity is to make that adjustment while that’s happening and not letting things spiral out of control.
Tennessee did get some offensive performance later in the game, scoring one run in the third inning. McKenna Gibson began the sixth inning with a home run. Katie Taylor also drove in a run with a double. Later on in the inning, two outs were made on the basepaths.
“A lot of that is just a pre-pitch thought,” Weekly said on the play. “They weren’t going to make the play at home. We needed to go right away on the slow roller. As soon as we hesitate, we cannot get ourselves caught in a rundown. We need baserunners at that point.”
The Lady Vols scored a run with two outs from a Mackenzie Donihoo single, but without two outs, the rally could have been more potent.
Despite the loss, Weekly still was satisfied with her team’s determination.
“I’m proud of the way we fought,” Weekly said. “It was just too little, too late. We were battling ourselves all day. We dug our own holes, and then when we tried to get out of them, we got in our own way.”
Although the Lady Vols have lost twice in a row, Weekly still believes in her team long term.
“There is no reason to give up on anything,” Weekly said. “This is still a very good team. We have just sort of hit this patch where we’ve been punched in the face a couple of times and we have not necessarily responded well. We have to figure that one out.”
