A four-run second inning and two Blake Burke home runs powered the Vols in a 6-0 win over Dayton and a series sweep.
After scoring just four runs on Saturday evening, the Vols wasted no time warming up the bats to close out the series.
Jared Dickey struck out and Christian Moore grounded out to open the first, but Blake Burke took the second pitch from Nate Esplin to the yard and over the batter’s eye to put the Vols on the board.
Burke had himself a day. In his second at-bat, he sent a ball to the warning track but ultimately was a fly out. However, he stepped up to the plate for the third time in the fifth inning and did not fall short, raking one to the porch in left field for his fourth of the season.
Thanks to a pair of strikeouts from Drew Beam, the Tennessee bats came right back out in the second inning and produced a four-run inning.
After scoring the first run, Hunter Ensley singled to third base, which popped up and gave the third basemen troubled the Vols found themselves with the bases loaded and one out. Jared Dickey was able to drop a hit into right center to score Logan Chambers, but Austen Jaslove tried to get a second run and was thrown out.
Christian Moore doubled shortly after and sent Dickey home.
Despite a hot start, the bats went quiet until Burkes second homer, which would be the only other run the Vols scored for the rest of the day.
The hot start got Tennessee started, but pitching went on to carry them through the end, allowing just two total hits.
