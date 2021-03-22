It was a huge week for the Tennessee baseball team. The week started out with a walk-off win against in-state rival ETSU and ended with a series win against No. 7 Georgia, in its first SEC experience in over a year. The Vols now sit at No. 12, according to D1Baseball.com and are 17-4 over the course of the year and 2-1 in the SEC.
Let’s take a look at the performances over the past four games.
Infield
The infield saw varying degrees of success from each position against ETSU. Max Ferguson continued his recent hot streak as he went 2-5 with an RBI and a run scored against the Buccaneers. Jake Rucker reached base three times after recording a hit and walking twice.
The rest of the infield struggled. Liam Spence, Luc Lipcius and Jackson Greer combined to go 1-8 with an RBI and one run scored. Lipcius did however walk twice.
The weekend helped some players and hurt others. Liam Spence went off with a .429 average and a .500 on-base percentage, along with two doubles, a homer and four RBIs. Jake Rucker was good too, after he recorded four hits, two of them left the park and a team-high seven RBIs.
Connor Pavolony, Ferguson and Lipcius combined to go 4-31 at the plate with just one RBI and 14 strikeouts. Pavolony performed the best out of the trio with two hits and four runs scored.
In the midweek game and in the weekend series, half of the infield played extraordinarily well and the other half played poorly. Tennessee will need more from its catching depth as Pavolony is hitting just .217 and slugging .261, and Greer, Tennessee’s backup, isn’t doing much better. The ETSU transfer has a .231 average in limited looks (26 at-bats).
Grade: B-
Outfield
Despite their inefficiency at the plate, the outfield had Tuesday’s player of the game, Jordan Beck. Beck tallied three hits with a team-high five RBIs and two runs scored. The right fielder’s biggest moment came in the bottom of the tenth when he hit a walk-off, three-run home run.
Drew Gilbert only registered one hit in five tries, but he did finish with two RBIs. Left fielder Evan Russell went 0-3 with a walk. His average continued to fall to .167 after Tuesday night’s affair.
Like in the infield, the Vols’ outfield saw one player rise, one player fall, and another player stay the same.
Gilbert was Tennessee’s big riser. The center fielder exited the weekend with a .308 average along with three RBIs. Gilbert also reached base at a nice .333 clip and added three steals. Beck fell hard, as he recorded just two hits in 11 tries and drove in just two base runners.
Russell, to the Vols’ dismay, continued his current trend at the plate. He closed the weekend with just one hit and seven strikeouts. So far this season, Russell is slashing .167/.286/.557 and has a strikeout to walk ratio of 2.3, a team-high.
The Tennessee outfield is just like the porridge in “Goldie Locks and the Three Bears,” Beck is too hot with his aggressive approach at the plate, leading to 15 strikeouts and a .293 on-base percentage. Russell is too cold. But Gilbert is just right, as he has remained a consistent threat in all five phases of the game.
Grade: B-
DH/Bench
Pete Derkay played an important role as Tennessee’s No. 2 hitter against the Bucs. The Vols’ DH tallied two hits and two runs scored in their 9-6 victory.
Logan Steenstra, Christian Scott and Connor Pavolony came off the bench for Tennessee. Scott scored after entering as a pinch-runner, and Pavolony left three runners on base.
Tennessee didn’t go to the bench against Georgia, so Derkay was the only one to see playing time this weekend. In 12 at-bats, Derkay scored on a third of them (4 runs scored) and tallied three hits.
The Vols would love to have Derkay continue to produce like he has all season. The senior is hitting .316 with a .458 on-base percentage through 18 games. The absence of bench players against Georgia could be troubling, but it could also be chalked up to coach Vitello’s trust in his veterans over the youth, especially against a Bulldog staff that is loaded with arms.
Grade: B+
Pitching
Camden Sewell earned the midweek start and found success until the fourth inning. Before the fourth, Sewell shut down the Bucs, but it didn’t last, as ETSU scored three runs in the top of the fourth. Overall, his line read three runs, four hits, two walks and three strikeouts.
Connor Housley pitched a career-high three innings and recorded a career-high seven punchouts, as he just allowed one run and one hit. Kirby Connell pitched the final two innings for Tennessee, holding the game after striking out three batters.
Tennessee’s pitching was lights out for the entire weekend, despite one exception.
Game one starter Chad Dallas was on cruise control for the first four innings, as he allowed only one hit. Georgia eventually broke through and touched Dallas for three runs in the fifth and sixth innings. He finished the night allowing nine hits and two walks compared to nine strikeouts. Sean Hunley entered in relief and struck out four batters over 2.2 shutout innings.
Vitello opted to play a bullpen game for Saturday afternoon. Will Helfin started on the bump and scattered five hits and one run over 3.1 innings of work. Mark McLaughlin relieved Heflin for the next 2.1 innings, and gave up two runs while striking out three. Connell extended his success into the weekend with another scoreless outing, this time completing 1.2 innings.
The exception for Tennessee came in the bottom of the ninth with closer Redmond Walsh out on the mound. Walsh surrendered a leadoff hit and committed a throwing error in the inning to put two runners on, before Georgia star Connor Tate delivered the walk-off, two-run single.
In the rubber match, Tennessee turned to true freshman Blade Tidwell, who looked anything but a freshman. In his SEC debut, Tidwell dominated through 7.1 innings and surrendered just one run on four hits along with six strikeouts. Camden Sewell gave up just a hit over the final 1.1 innings to give the Vols the series win.
Pitching wins ball games, a statement that is no less true after Tennessee’s week. The Vols’ starters’ ability to get innings and battle difficult situations allowed for the bullpen to enter into ballgames and close them out. Poor innings are bound to happen, and defensive miscues shouldn’t be a worry for this group going forward. The depth and talent were on full display this past week, leaving any team that has to square up against these pitchers shaking in its cleats.
Grade: A
Overall
Tennessee showed its ability to rally from behind, rebounding from blown innings and defeating top-level talent.
Yes, there are some holes. Guys like Lipcius, Ferguson and Pavolony are not producing at the same level they did in the 2020 shortened season. Russell continues to look lost at the plate. The bench depth also proved to be lacking.
However, the Vols finished the week 3-4 after defeating a pesky in-state rival and a team that ranks No. 8 in the nation in ERA. All in all, a great week for the Vols who kicked off the start of SEC play on the right foot.
Grade: B+
Up next for Tennessee is a midweek game against Eastern Kentucky at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.