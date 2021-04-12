The Tennessee baseball team had a successful week, winning a midweek matchup with Eastern Kentucky, and then taking two of three from Florida over the weekend. The Vols rose as high as No. 3 to 5 in the nation, depending on the poll, and are tied for first in the SEC East, at 9-3 and 27-6 overall.
Here’s how the Vols graded out.
Infield
Tennessee had great production from a deep group of infielders. Luc Lipcius continued his recent hot streak after a slow start to the year, hitting in each game over the weekend. He scored three times, along with two walks and an RBI. Lipcius is batting .290 over his last 11 games and has driven in eight runs.
Max Ferguson had his best weekend of SEC play against Florida, as he looked to return to his Preseason All-American form. He picked up three hits in 11 tries and scored twice. He also walked twice, bringing his total to a team-high 30. Ferguson has gotten on base all season, but this weekend he was more aggressive at the plate, as his hit Sunday came on the first pitch he saw.
The second baseman had better at-bats and made stronger contact, looking much like the .333 hitter he was a year ago. Additionally, he had an error in the field that resulted in a run, but he made up for it with an important bunt hit in the seventh inning rally Friday night.
Sophomore Logan Steenstra started four games at shortstop this weekend, as Liam Spence dealt with a hamstring issue. He continued to impress the Vols, specifically with his power to the opposite field. He totaled four hits this week, with three of them being extra-base hits. Of those three hits, two of them were opposite-field doubles. He also drove in three runs Tuesday.
Steenstra has hit his way into the Vols’ lineup, and it will be interesting to see where he fits in when Spence gets back to full health.
Third baseman Jake Rucker started his week strong but ended poorly. He picked up two hits and an RBI in the EKU game, as well as a hit and an RBI sac fly on Friday. Rucker was hitless in his last two games, capped by an 0-for-5 Sunday, though he did pick up his second RBI of the weekend.
The catcher Connor Pavolony had a week similar to Ferguson, looking more like his old self. He had just two hits to show for the weekend, but they were big ones. He gave the Vols an important insurance run in the sixth inning of Saturday’s win with an RBI single and blasted a two-run homer, his first of the season, Sunday afternoon.
Pavolony has been terrific behind the plate all season, and now he appears to have more confidence with the bat.
Grade: A
Outfield
The outfield was somewhat inconsistent compared to what we’ve seen in the past. On Tuesday, Jordan Beck had one of the best days, going 1-for-2 with a two-run double. Kyle Booker, Christian Scott and even Ferguson all saw time in the outfield. Both Booker and Scott picked up a hit and a run against EKU.
In Friday’s contest, Evan Russell and Drew Gilbert each had multi-hit efforts, combining for five hits and four RBIs, while Beck took an 0-for-4. Gilbert did not reach base again the rest of the weekend.
Beck amassed three more hits and an RBI for the weekend, while Russell went 1-for-7, though his biggest moment came in the field, throwing out the would-be go-ahead run at the plate.
Grade:B-
DH/Bench
Liam Spence served as the DH in weekend series, as a hamstring issue kept him out of the field. The injury apparently had no affect on him, as Spence had another fantastic series. He went 3-for-7 in the three games, walking five times and scoring twice. He also drove in two runs. Spence’s team-leading .405 batting average is also second in the SEC, and he has reached base at a ridiculously high .538 rate.
Jorel Ortega, Trey Lipscomb, Ethan Payne, Pete Derkay and Courtland Lawson were the other Vols to play on Tuesday, with varying success. Lipscomb had the best day of the group, going 2-for-4 with a two doubles, one of which drove in two runs.
Almost unpredictably, Spence has been Tennessee’s best hitter almost halfway through the season. He is top-5 in the conference in most offensive categories, and he has made a solid case so far for the SEC Player of the Year award. His week really boosts this group’s grade.
Grade: A
Starters
After earning the win in last week’s game, freshman Jake Fitzgibbons got the nod for Tuesday’s start against Eastern Kentucky. He went just an inning, but he was solid. Fitzgibbons retired the first two batters on three pitches before walking a batter after a nine-pitch battle. He responded by inducing a flyout. Vitello has indicated Fitzgibbons might be slowly working his way up to some relief work in an SEC weekend.
Chad Dallas responded to a poor outing last week with seven quality innings of four-run ball. The seven innings he worked tied his career-high, as did his 11 strikeouts. Dallas scattered seven hits and didn’t walk a batter. The three earned runs he allowed came on three solo home runs, the only real knock against him.
Contrary to Dallas, Will Heflin followed one of his best starts of the year with one of his worst on Saturday. The Gators got to him for three runs on five hits and two walks. He tossed three shutout innings to begin the game, but was hit hard in the fourth, and only recorded two outs.
The freshman Blade Tidwell again labored through a start without his best stuff. He wasn’t necessarily hit hard like last week at Alabama, his command just wasn’t as sharp. As a result, Tidwell allowed eight hits, three walks and three runs in five innings. To his credit, Tidwell kept the Vols in the game, and they held a 6-3 lead when he came out. After two excellent starts to begin SEC play, Tidwell has had to work hard in the last two. He’s shown great maturity, especially for a freshman, and that’s encouraging to Tennessee.
Grade: B
Bullpen
Tony Vitello gave nine of his relievers work Tuesday. Connor Housley, Jason Rackers, Zander Sechrist, the two-way player Gilbert, Will Mabrey, Christian Delashmit, Redmond Walsh and Elijah Pleasants each worked an inning after Fitzgibbons’ start. Rackers picked up the win and Sechrist was the only one to allow a run.
Vitello will keep throwing these same guys, because with the exceptions of Gilbert and Sechrist, all of these guys are possible options for some bullpen innings on weekend in the future.
Outside of Tuesday, Tennessee went with the same several arms, Sean Hunley, Kirby Connell, Mark McLaughlin, Camden Sewell and Walsh, with Housley making his first SEC appearance.
Hunley was terrific Friday, locking down a six-out save. He was not as good Sunday, recording only two outs and giving up a go-ahead, pinch-hit, three-run home run in the eighth inning. Hunley would take the loss, his second of the year.
McLaughlin and Connell combined for 5.1 innings, eight strikeouts and just one run after Heflin Saturday. McLaughlin earned just the third win of his career, while Connell got the save. The lefty has established himself as a prime candidate for a closing job, should Hunley continue to struggle.
Sewell gave up a run in his two innings or work, while Walsh had a bounce-back, scoreless inning after struggling a week ago. Housley went right after the one batter he faced, inducing a flyout with just one pitch.
Grade: B+
Overall
The Vols’ goal is to win three games each week, aiming for the midweek contest and weekend-series win. They did just that, but also dropped a very winnable game in the series finale.
Still, it’s hard to complain about a three-win week, especially with a series victory over Florida, one which the Gators have historically dominated. There is definitely a lot to be excited about on Rocky Top.
Grade: A
The Vols look to stay hot this week. They travel to Cullowhee, North Carolina for a midweek matchup with Western Carolina before hosting No. 2 Vanderbilt this weekend in a battle for the division lead.