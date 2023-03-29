Chase Dollander started his outing on Friday with two pitch clock violations, a balk, two walks and he gave up a run in a very uncharacteristic performance.
With Jared Dickey catching behind the plate — the utility man who was mainly in the outfield — it was understandable there may be some miscommunication. The fault wasn’t all on Dickey though, but a wristband called PitchCom.
The PitchCom is a black wristband worn by pitchers, catchers and defensive players to communicate the pitch call to everyone. The MLB implemented the use of PitchCom in 2022 after it was utilized in the minor leagues. It comes in many shapes and fashions, from wristbands to earpieces.
Some colleges utilized the PitchCom last year as well, but this year it has become widespread. One of the teams utilizing the band now is Tennessee.
But Dollander chose not to wear the wristband on Friday, not to Dickey’s knowledge.
“I’m going to take the blame for that,” Dickey said. “I had the PitchCom on and so did all the infielders, but Doe didn’t use it and I was supposed to be giving signs. To be honest with you, I was so sped up that I completely forgot.”
After a rough outing at Missouri, Dollander opted to go back to traditional signs from the catcher. He felt he wasn’t able to get into his routines using the PitchCom.
“I prefer not having the PitchCom,” Dollander said. “I feel like the PitchCom makes me go a little too quick. So, I don’t do the things I need to do self-talk-wise. I was getting a little too quick.”
The coach can call a pitch in from the dugout straight to a pitcher’s wristband. In Tennessee's case, the defense utilizes the wristbands for their positioning on pitches as well.
When you add in new pace-of-play rules, like the controversial pitch clock, the use of PitchCom has become more prevalent. The 20-second pitch clock has been an adjustment for most teams in college.
“It’s ratcheted up the pace,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. “I like the fact there’s a little bit more sense of urgency, or a little bit more on task, is what I like. But when you set rules in place, there’s always gonna be some flexibility that’s maybe needed, or re-analyzations.”
In the grand scheme of Tennessee’s pitching staff, Dollander seems to be the anomaly. While he feels rushed with the PitchCom, some of the Vols’ other arms enjoy working fast.
“I wear it,” closer Camden Sewell said. “I’m a big tempo guy, so I think that works faster and easier for me to get the sign and go. I like to work fast, so for me I prefer it, but everyone prefers different things. It’s honestly our choice, so it goes pitcher-by-pitcher.”
The PitchCom is speeding up the game, and speeding up the tempo for pitchers who utilize it. Charlotte transfer and fellow reliever Andrew Lindsey echoes Sewell’s sentiment about working with tempo.
At the end of the day, for Tennessee, it comes down to a pitcher’s preference.
“I love it,” Lindsey said. “If Doe doesn’t feel that it’s the best thing for him, then he can do what he needs to do to be at his best. I personally like it. I think it allows me to work quicker and step on the mound and know what I’m trying to accomplish already.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.