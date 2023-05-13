Tennessee baseball used five home runs to beat Kentucky on Friday night. While the offensive explosion was underway, something else was working for the Vols.
Tennessee’s pitching staff shined on Friday against Kentucky. Overshadowed by the offensive explosion, Andrew Lindsey put in one of the best outings in his Tennessee career.
“He’s got experience, but it just seems he’s kind of settled into what he’s doing,’ Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. “If you look at his first outing versus this one, they’re not that much different, other than maybe we played a little bit better defense behind him and have kind of found ourselves adjacent to him a little bit.”
The righty earned his first win of the season after getting hit with several no-decisions. The reliever-turned-starter threw his season high in innings, 6.2, and his season high in pitches, 103.
64 of Lindsey’s pitches crossed as strikes on the way to the win.
“It feels good to get a win in that column,” Lindsey said. “Excited to do it in front of the home crowd.”
Lindsey’s day came to an end after Kentucky tacked on its third run from an RBI double. He gave up only two earned while striking out four and walking two. Aaron Combs came on in relief of Lindsey.
Combs faced three batters, walking one and hitting another while collecting a strikeout to end the inning. After Combs’ tumultuous 13 pitches, AJ Russell was tasked with calming things down for the Vols.
And the freshman did what he has been known to do, throw strikes and get outs.
“He’s got good stuff and he likes to compete,” Vitello said. “I know he wants to be out there and the cool thing about him that maybe sometimes the other guys can recognize and learn from a freshman.”
Russell has earned the name “Prince Queso” for the amount of strikeouts he racks up pitching, earning fans free queso at Moe's with the “K’s for Queso” deal if the Vols achieve 10 strikeouts. Russell added two strikeouts for queso on Friday.
“Prince Queso is always doing his thing, getting the K’s,” Lindsey said of his fellow pitcher. “Love seeing him getting his outings and his outs.”
Russell’s two strikeouts came on 10 pitches. He came in with no outs and two runners on to strand the Wilcats and prevent any runs from crossing.
“He’s not afraid to laugh at a joke but he’s taking his craft very seriously,” Vitello said. “It’s a pretty good balance of things he’s got going on there. Could have brought him in earlier, could have left him in longer but looking forward to his next opportunity he gets to compete.”
Zander Sechrist got the nod after Russell. The lefty got an out on a fly ball, but gave up a double and hit a batter. Kirby Connell also had an uncharacteristic outing, giving up a homer on one pitch before getting pulled.
Just before Kentucky could complete the comeback, Hollis Fanning calmed the waters. The junior, who sits at a 0.93 ERA, picked up two strikeouts on nine pitches to finish out the game.
“It’s crazy,” Vitello said. “He’s turned himself into a draft pick. It was a guy that was an in-state guy that’s a good student that likes the University of Tennessee, and [we thought] ‘let’s give this guy a chance because he throws strikes.’”
From start to finish, Tennessee’s pitching staff gave the Vols a chance to win without the five home runs. With an offensive explosion like Friday paired with the pitching staff’s performance, Tennessee played its best baseball.
“I know in the stands you might be thinking, ‘You scored double digit runs,’ or this, that or the other, there’s no rules here,” Vitello said. “This is a pretty good battle, and both teams went out there and did the best they could with whatever situations there were. And he certainly capped it off by doing the best he could with that opportunity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.