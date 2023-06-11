Down 0-4 with nothing giving on either side of the ball entering the fourth, it seemed that Tennessee baseball's road was coming to an end. Southern Mississippi pitcher Tanner Hall was shutting down the Vols' bats and Chase Dollander wasn't doing the same on the other end.
In stepped Blake Burke, who despite his recent struggles delivered a monster 479-foot two-run home run that scored Griffin Merritt shortly after he drove in the Vols' first run as part of a six-run fourth inning.
Burke's homer was pivotal in Tennessee's (42-20) 8-4 comeback win over Southern Mississippi to stay alive in the Hattiesburg Super Regional.
Dollander struggled in his only outing this postseason and it looked like the trend was continuing early in Sunday's start. He had just given up a three-run homer to Christopher Sargent with no outs in the third, and his day was about to be cut to an abrupt end as the Vols trailed 4-0.
That was until Zane Denton snagged a grounder down the third baseline and threw out the runner at first, giving Dollander a huge confidence boost moving forward to retire the side and set up the Vols' big fourth inning.
Following Burkes homer, Tennessee loaded and cleared the bases thanks to Jared Dickey's triple to set the score at 6-4 in favor of the Vols — their first lead of the super regional.
Dollander continued to shove for the rest of his outing, retiring 18 of his last 20 batters to end his day along with seven strikeouts and nearly pitching a complete game.
Meanwhile, the Vols added some more run support with a throwing error to home plate in the fifth inning that scored a pair and increased the lead to 8-4.
Tennessee rode the lead to the end as Chase Burns closed things out in the ninth to keep hopes for a College World Series berth alive.
The Vols and the Golden Eagles will face off in the rubber match with a trip to Omaha on the line on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.