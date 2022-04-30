Jorel Ortega waited patiently to finish his at-bat.
Auburn pitcher Blake Burkhalter grabbed his hamstring after the fourth pitch of the at-bat to Ortega. What ensued was a several-minute long delay in which Burkhalter was examined by Auburn’s training staff and head coach Butch Thompson.
Home plate umpire Ronnie Teauge came out to the mound to check on the progress of Auburn’s slow-moving visit. The fans in attendance at Lindsey Nelson Stadium grew restless. Tennessee’s three base runners talked with their base coach in foul territory.
But still the Vols’ second baseman waited for Burkhalter to get the all-clear. He did, and Ortega stepped back into the box with one thing on his mind.
“Put the ball in play,” Ortega said of his mindset during the intermission. “Put the ball in play.”
Ortega drove Burkhalter’s next offering into the left field porches for a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning of the No. 1 Vols to a 17-4 victory over No. 17 Auburn Friday night. Ortega’s 10th home run of the season went 393 feet, came off the bat at 105 mph and was just the beginning as Tennessee (39-3, 18-1 SEC) cruised to its eighth consecutive win.
“That’s a pretty unique deal that went on,” head coach Tony Vitello said. “The odds of replicating it aren’t great, but if you can take confidence from tonight and have some more of those scratch-and-claw at-bats, you’re likely to have success.”
Ortega’s slam broke open the dam to a late-inning onslaught by the Vols. They entered the seventh inning with just three hits, and then they scored eight runs on nine hits. A frame later, the Vols scored seven times on seven hits on their way to 15 unanswered runs after Auburn took a brief lead on Blake Rambusch’s sixth-inning, three-run bomb.
Catcher Evan Russell led off the bottom of the seventh with a double and then blasted a three-run homer to cap the inning as the Vols sent 12 batters to the plate. In the eighth, the Vols outdid themselves, launching four home runs.
Blake Burke, who entered the game with 40 at-bats under his belt, smacked a pinch-hit home run 435 feet to right. Ortega went back-to-back with him for his second long ball of the night. Trey Lipscomb tied the SEC lead with his 17th moonshot, and Russell punctuated the scoring with his second blast of the game.
“It was amazing,” Ortega said. “It was a barrel-fest.
Almost as impressive as hitting six home runs in the final two innings was the fact that the Vols flipped the switch after being stifled for six frames by Auburn’s bullpen. When Auburn’s starter Hayden Mullins left with injury in the second, Tommy Sheehan and Chase Isbell combined to hold the Vols off the scoreboard till the seventh.
“They were in rhythm,” Russell said. “It was tough – especially whenever they hit that home run – to take the momentum. We just needed to wait it out and someone needed to start a good inning to flip the momentum back to us.”
Russell’s second home run was a little more meaningful than the other five the Vols hit. That was the Vols’ 100th homer of the season in their 42nd game. Tennessee leads the NCAA in homers by a wide margin. Second-place Old Dominion has hit only 90.
In 2021 – their first College World Series team in 16 years – the Vols finished with 98 home runs in 68 games. They surpassed that record with 26 games to spare.
“We got guys one through nine just banging the ball around,” Ortega said. “It’s pretty special to be a part of this team.”
With this group, the sky's the limit. They are on pace to finish with 161.9 home runs, leagues beyond their current single-season home run record of 107 set in 1998. The 2022 Vols could have that record by the end of the weekend.
“It’s a lot of guys that have grinded and they enjoy being in the position they are now,” Russell said. “It’s people buying into approaches. It’s guys in the dugout constantly working together, trying to figure out what we need to be doing in order to beat the opposing pitcher.”
“Being able to hit 100 homers at this time of the season, it just shows that there’s a lot of talent in this lineup. If we continue to take the swings we’ve been taking, we’ll be in good shape.”