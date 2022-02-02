Tennessee head baseball coach Tony Vitello met with members of the local media for the first time in 2022, 16 days before the No. 17 Vols are set to begin their season hosting Georgia Southern at Lindsey Nelson Stadium Feb. 18-20.
Here are three takeaways from what Vitello had to say.
Pitching update
The Vols received some of the worst possible news last Thursday when it was officially announced that sophomore right-hander Blade Tidwell would be out indefinitely with shoulder soreness. Tidwell, a preseason All-American, put up a 3.74 earned run average (ERA) in 98.2 innings as a freshman while striking out 90 batters.
Tidwell is still waiting to be cleared by the doctors before he can began activities like throwing again. And even once he is cleared, it’s not as simple as inserting him back into the rotation immediately.
Vitello has certain benchmarks Tidwell will need to meet before seeing game action.
“There will be no rush,” Vitello said. “But obviously his teammates, and more than anyone Blade himself, would like to get out there as soon as possible. I think right now, patience will be key.”
Vitello did not have a clear timetable for Tidwell’s return, but he does expect him to pitch at some point this season.
In the meantime, Vitello mentioned senior Camden Sewell, sophomore Georgia Southern transfer Chase Dollander, freshman Drew Beam and redshirt freshman Hollis Fanning as potential options for the third starting slot.
Recently acquired Vanderbilt transfer Ethan Smith could factor in the mix at some point, though his status is still in the air as the Vols wait for the “paperwork” to be completed, which could happen after the season starts. Smith had a 2.78 ERA in 64.2 innings across three seasons for the Commodores.
Russell’s progress at catcher
Connor Pavolony’s selection in the MLB Draft left a sizable hole for Tennessee at the catcher position. The Vols’ backup catcher last year, Jackson Greer, also left the program, leaving freshman Charlie Taylor as the only catcher on the Vols’ roster.
In an effort to remedy this problem, the Vols moved super senior Evan Russell behind the dish from left field this fall. Russell is progressing “inch-by-inch” every day, but the thing that stood out to Vitello the most is how Russell has approached the transition.
“Self-belief is such a key ingredient for any athlete,” Vitello said. “While Evan is skilled and he’s improved his skills all around through work ethic, he’s not Bryce Harper. He wouldn’t be the player he is without self-belief and, I wouldn’t say arrogance, but a great deal of confidence. But he’s approached that position with humility.”
Russell consistently asked questions to learn the ins and outs of a brand-new position — one of the most demanding positions on the field at that.
Vitello credited Taylor and the strides he made on his own over the break for pushing Russell even farther.
“It’s very, very evident when guys do their work over Christmas break,” Vitello said. They’re kind of on their own, and that’s (Taylor) a guy who did his work over the break . . . Like all our guys, other than about three of them, you’re going to have to work to solidify yourself as a weekend starter.”
Expect to see both Russell and Taylor competing for playing time throughout the Vols’ non-conference schedule.
Beck’s hot start to 2022
The Vols’ one position group that did not experience much turnover this past offseason was its outfield, and no player has the potential to have a bigger impact than junior right fielder Jordan Beck.
Beck finished tied for the team lead with 15 home runs and led the Vols with 64 runs batted in (RBIs). The Alabama native was also second on the team with 16 doubles and fourth with 70 hits.
Beck has elite power at the plate, but the one thing holding him back is a tendency to experiment and overthink. For all of his power at the plate, Beck was a streaky hitter and struck out 60 times in 2021, the fifth-most on the Vols.
So far in 2022, Vitello has not seen the same Beck.
“Jordan came back and was swinging the bat the best I’ve ever seen him in January in batting practice,” Vitello said.
Beck’s biggest challenge will be sustaining the success throughout the grind of a five-month schedule.
“Now his challenge is, can I (Beck) do it day in and day out like a big leaguer is required to do,” Vitello said. “Which he will be one of these days, I’m confident in.”