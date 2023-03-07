In dramatic fashion, the No. 3 Vols fell to Boston College 7-6 in extra innings behind a head-scratching base running blunder.
Neither side was able to get much going in the first two innings with no baserunners in that span. It seemed to be the beginnings of a midweek pitching battle.
However, the first hit of the game was a home run by Boston College’s
After failing to get a baserunner after the first seven batters, Christian Scott and Charlie Taylor were able to reach first and second at the bottom of the order. Back at the top, Maui Ahuna, Christian Moore and Blake Burke were each able to send a runner home to set the score at 3-1.
Burke and Moore worked a double steal and the Vols had runners on second and third. It appeared that the Vols were having their usual five-plus run inning that has powered their current win streak, but that was not the case.
Instead, the Eagles slowly added runs and eventually took a 4-3 lead, starting a small trend of back-and-forth one-run innings. to settle the score at 5-5 heading into the ninth.
Boston College added a run at the top of the ninth, but Christian Moore stepped up to lead off the bottom of the ninth and drilled a home run to right field to tie it up.
Blake Burke tripled on the next at bat and it seemed that the Vols were going to walk it off given that there were still no outs.
However, Ethan Payne replaced Burke as the pinch-runner and made a highly questionable decision on the bases. Jared Dickey stepped to the plate and delivered what would usually be a single, and Payne would have trotted to the plate for the win.
But the Eagles' left fielder was in the perfect position for the catch and Payne hesitated before heading home. He was easily thrown out at home and Boston College's Christian Leary hit a go-ahead homer in the 10th.
With a chance to tie it or walk it off, the Vols went down in order, ending their 11-game win streak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.