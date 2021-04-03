Tennessee fills a need for three-point shooting by adding transfer Justin Powell from Auburn.
As a team, Tennessee shot just 33% from behind the three-point line and averaged just six made three-pointers per game.
Powell, the 6-foot-6 sophomore guard shot 44% from behind the three-point line in his freshman season at Auburn.
In 10 games, Powell averaged 11.7 points per game on 42% shooting from the field. He also averaged 6.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.
Powell only played in 10 games, seven of which were starts, in his freshman season at Auburn because he was sidelined with a concussion that he sustained against Texas A&M.
Tennessee gets the shooting it desperately needed by adding Powell.
Look for Tennessee to stay active in the transfer portal in search of a versatile big man it can add to its rotation.