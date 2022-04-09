The University of Tennessee hosted the Tennessee Relays last week, starting Thursday and ending Saturday. Unexpected weather conditions made life difficult for the event staff and athletes and still, many Vols finished atop or improved off previous marks.
Competition began Thursday with the first half of the men’s decathlon and women’s heptathlon.
Redshirt senior Caroline Lewis set three personal bests through the first four of the heptathlon events. Her quickness was on full display as she set a career-best in the 100-meter hurdles with 14.07 seconds, pushing her to a second-place finish.
Similar to Lewis, Yariel Soto set four personal bests by claiming three of the first five decathlon events. Teammates Peyton Davis and Ethan Robinson went 5-for-5 on PB’s. By the end of the first day, all three of their placements sat inside the top five.
In addition to the multi-events, Georgios Korakidis went under the lights Thursday evening in the men’s hammer throw. The senior finished fifth with 66.47 meters on his best throw.
Powering through weather conditions
Saturday began a breeze as the multi-events finished up throughout the day.
Peyton Davis and Yariel Soto both finished decathlon with personal bests with 7,155 and 7,677 points, respectively. Soto’s point total earned the sophomore a third-place finish.
Caroline Lewis became the 10th highest performer in Tennessee women’s history with 5,151 points after the seven heptathlon events – although, the point total only earned her a sixth-place finish.
The anticipated “Power Hour” of invitational events began at 6 p.m. on Friday. However, with the rain and frigid cold continuing into the night, many competitors were pulled from their competitions. For instance, freshman Favour Ashe competed against only one opponent as he captured the win in the 100-meter dash.
As the host though, Tennessee athletes fought out the conditions and ended the power hour with six event titles and three top-five finishes.
In the field, Anthony Riley started with a first-place leap in the long jump with 7.66 meters. Latavia Maines then finished first in the women’s shot put a distance 17.18 meters; Jordan West heaved his way to a second-place finish on the men’s side with a top throw of 18.55 meters.
On the track, Rasheeme Griffith preserved in the 400-meter hurdles to a winning time of 51.08 seconds. Alex Kay then captured the title of the 800 meter with 1:50.96.
Sydney Seymour, Emmanuel Bynum and Joella Lloyd competed in latter events of the Power Hour. Seymour outlasted the competition, finishing first in the 1,500 meters. Bynum and Lloyd both dashed their way to impressive third place finishes in the men’s 200 meter and women’s 100m.
Saturday Snow Day
Disappointing weather conditions continued as a mix of rain and snow covered the track on Saturday. Many events stayed being left shorthanded as coaches pulled their athletes to avoid risk of injury.
Nevertheless, the show went on and the Vols went on to collect another title in the men’s triple jump – Jalen Tate claimed it with his best jump at 15.24 meters.
Coming Up
Tennessee’s Track & Field team will head to Auburn, Alabama to compete in the War Eagle Invitational from April 15-16.