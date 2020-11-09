Tennessee fans have been kicked around for over a decade as the Vols have continually failed to replace Phillip Fulmer as head coach with a long term solution.
Lane Kiffin had people excited and the NCAA sniffing around Knoxville before bolting for Southern California. Derek Dooley’s Vols rarely showed life in three years, and Butch Jones had Tennessee back in the top 10, but wasn’t able to sustain it before the program imploded in 2017, the Vols worst ever football season.
So, yeah, Tennessee fans are rightfully pretty hesitant in crowning Jeremy Pruitt. They’ve been sold hope before and are going to have to be proven that Pruitt is “the guy” to get Tennessee’s program back.
Saturday night’s 24-13 loss to Arkansas was a worrisome one for those in that camp because all of the question marks about Pruitt were on display Saturday.
First let’s start with the more broad, macro, question on Pruitt. As a Nick Saban protege and defensive coach, the immediate question from the get-go of Pruitt’s tenure was whether he could get a strong offense, and more importantly, who he’d hand the keys to the offense over to.
Pruitt made a mistake by hiring Tyson Helton as his offensive coordinator, but got a mulligan after Helton and Pruitt split ways after a season. Now, director of athletics Phillip Fulmer, gave Pruitt the green light to make Georgia offensive coordinator Jim Chaney the highest paid offensive coordinator in the nation and Chaney didn’t refuse.
Nearly everyone, including myself, believed this was a strong move and the right one to give Tennessee long term stability on offense. After a season and a half it’s safe to say it hasn’t.
Tennessee ranked 11th in the SEC in points per game a season ago and have been even worse this season coming in at No. 12.
The problems on offense boil down to the quarterback spot. Tennessee has been abysmal there this season with Jarrett Guarantano and after the senior went down with a concussion Saturday night, we saw that the young quarterbacks aren’t any better right now.
In the year 2020, football is a quarterback’s game. You either have a good one or you don’t. If you don’t, it’s going to be very hard to win and Tennessee’s seeing that first hand. It wasn’t Jeremy Pruitt’s fault when he got poor play from Guarantano in his first and second seasons, but when he decided not to recruit a transfer quarterback to compete with Guarantano, his poor play this season falls on Pruitt.
Pruitt had seen the major flaws in Guarantano’s game every day for two seasons and decided to roll with him in a pivotal third season. If Pruitt doesn’t make it at Tennessee, the inability to upgrade football’s most important position will be the most important reason.
The other questions on Pruitt that seem more prevalent now? Mostly the little things.
Three years into Pruitt’s tenure as Tennessee’s head coach and the Vols still frequently have to take time outs before third down plays on defense. It happened again on Saturday, with Pruitt burning a timeout with Tennessee trailing in the second half. The Vols wouldn’t get the stop.
It is simple mistakes like those personal foul penalties and dreadful turnovers that have plagued Tennessee under Pruitt. Even in Tennessee’s six game win streak to end last season the Vols’ frequently made life harder on themselves with simple mistakes.
Pruitt’s game management hasn’t been a major weakness during his tenure, but certainly reared its ugly head against Arkansas.
With Tennessee trailing by 11 points with just under five minutes left, Pruitt decided to go for it on fourth-and-four instead of trying a 42-yard field goal that would have cut the deficit to one possession.
The Vols failed to convert on fourth down, ending the game for all intents and purposes. After the game Pruitt said they didn’t kick the field goal because, “we wasn’t close enough.”
Tennessee kicker Brent Cimaglia had made two field goals longer on the game.
Look, Tennessee was very likely to lose even if they kicked the field goal, but it was a blatant and bad error. The explanation not making sense was just the proverbial icing on top to a concerning sequence for Pruitt.
Lastly is a theme that hadn’t shown up in Pruitt’s first two seasons but has been horrific this season — the third quarters.
The third quarter, specifically the first five minutes, is typically a good barometer of coaching and in game adjustments coming out of halftime. During Tennessee’s four game losing streak they were outscored 61-7 in the third quarter and have lost third quarters this season 82-24.
That’s a very worrisome theme that has now reared its head for nearly half the season, at not just a bad, but terrible rate.
The Jeremy Pruitt era isn’t over. He can still turn things around and get the program to the places he wants to go, but Saturday night in Fayetteville was a reminder of all the reasons Pruitt may not get it done in Knoxville.