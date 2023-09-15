The Tennessee-Florida rivalry is one of the most intense, storied and sometimes one-sided SEC rivalries there is. Since 1955, the Tennessee Vols have traveled to “The Swamp” over 20 times to take on the Gators. During that span, the Vols have only won four of those matchups.
Tennessee is looking for its first win in Gainesville in 20 years on Saturday. Here’s a look at the last two Vol wins in the Swamp.
2001
In the 2001 season, Phillip Fulmer and his No. 4 ranked Tennessee team had been rolling. At this point, under his belt was, but not limited to, a national title, a first overall pick in Peyton Manning, SEC coach of the year, but one thing was missing – a win in Gainesville.
The game was initially slated to play much earlier in the season, but due to the 9/11 attacks, all games were postponed for a limited amount of time. This just made the anticipation around the game much more grand. Both the Gators and the Vols found themselves at 9-1, yet Tennessee found themselves as a two-touchdown underdog.
Tennessee jumped out to an early two-possession lead in the first quarter but quickly saw that lead dwindle, as No. 2 ranked Florida began battling back, not allowing a single score the entire second quarter. The Gators matched their shutout with 20 unanswered points, led by Florida quarterback Rex Grossman, who finished his day with 362 yards, two touchdown passes, but one interception.
Down 20-14 at the half, the Vols decided to go back to the ground with senior running back Travis Stephens. Stephens finished his day in Gainesville with the game of his life, tallying over 237 total yards from scrimmage, with 226 rushing yards. He accounted for over half of Tennessee’s total yardage.
The game boiled down to the very last second. With the Vols up eight, Grossman delivered a 10-play, 67-yard drive that finished with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Carlos Perez. The Gators were faced with no choice but to go for two in order to tie the game at 34, but the Vols defense banded together for one last stand, holding the Florida offense, winning 34-32 in The Swamp for the first time in 30 years.
In head coach Phillip Fulmer’s post-game speech after the 2001 victory, he started it off with a line that will forever go down in Vols history, “That's why you come to Tennessee.”
This win would propel Tennessee immediately into the championship conversation, before being upset by LSU in the SEC Championship shortly after.
2003
When the teams met again in 2002, Tennessee dropped the contest at Neyland and were quickly back on the road to replicate the magic they found last time at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Since 2003, even with the most recent win, traveling to Gainesville has always been one of the tallest tasks in all of the SEC.
Winning back-to-back sounds even more threatening, but the Volunteers were able to block out the noise and win consecutive games in the swamp for the first time since 1955 with the win in 2003.
The story again on the offensive side was the ground game, the Vols outran the Gators by 70 yards behind the duo of Jabari Davis (78 yards) and Cedric Houston (25 yards), with Davis delivering the final blow on a 9-yard touchdown run at the 9:25 mark in the fourth.
Tennessee comfortably beat Florida yet again on the road, this time by a score of 24-10.
