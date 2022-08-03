August is upon us, and it’s going to be a busy one. The back-to-school rush, elections, a housing crisis — the last thing one needs is more stress when it’s time to kick back and relax. It can be overwhelming to wade through the never-ending onslaught of content that streaming platforms keep churning out. Never fear, the Beacon is here, and here are five shows and movies to look forward to throughout the month of August.
Trainwreck: Woodstock ‘99 (Aug. 3, Netflix)
It’s not deja-vu; HBO premiered a similar documentary last year called “Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage.” What sets “Trainwreck” apart from its HBO cousin is its reliance on showing, not telling. Originally titled “Clusterf**k: Woodstock '99,” this three-part documentary covers the horrific fiasco that was the 1999 version of the famous music festival. It will feature archival footage and interviews with people who attended and witnessed the disaster as it unfolded, including festival attendees and performers.
Locke & Key Season 3 (Aug. 10, Netflix)
The final season of the fantasy TV show premieres Wednesday, August 10 on Netflix. The Locke family will encounter their greatest, most dangerous challenge yet as they face a new villain. The show is an adaptation of a comic series written by Joe Hill (son of acclaimed horror author Stephen King) and illustrated by Gabriel Rodriguez.
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (Aug. 17, Disney+)
Marvel’s next show is set to hit Disney+ on Aug. 17. Part legal drama, part sitcom, this genre-bending adventure follows Jennifer Walters, cousin of Bruce Banner, as she juggles life as a single, 30-something-year-old attorney for superpowered beings and her brawny, green-skinned alter-ego She-Hulk. The show will also feature appearances from a variety of familiar faces, such as Benedict Wong’s Wong and Charlie Cox’s Daredevil.
The show has drawn comparisons to classic 90s show “Ally McBeal” and Reese Witherspoon’s “Legally Blonde,” both of which cast and crew have cited as inspirations during production.
House of the Dragon (Aug. 21, HBO Max)
The long-awaited “Game of Thrones” spin-off is finally seeing the light of day. A prequel of sorts, “House of the Dragon” is set two-hundred years before the beginning of “Thrones” and centers on the conflict known as the “Dance of the Dragons,” a dynastic civil war that devastated Westeros and its ruling family, the Targaryens.
Even though it has not even premiered yet, the show has already come under much scrutiny. The series has attracted backlash for its casting choices, namely the choice to cast British-Barbadian actor Steve Toussaint in the role of Corlys Velaryon. Toussaint, who is Black, was targeted with racial slurs on social media. The “Thrones” franchise as a whole has also been criticized for its treatment of women, which prompted series author George R.R. Martin to argue that his fantasy world is no more misogynistic than the historical time period he based it on.
Andor (Aug. 31, Disney+)
Diego Luna returns to the role of Cassian Andor, last seen at the end of “Rogue One.” The series is set five years before the events of the film and follows the formation of the Rebel Alliance as seen through Andor’s eyes. The series was announced in 2018 and was set to premiere in 2021, but production was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All twelve episodes drop exclusively on Disney+ at the end of the month. Plans for a second season are already underway, with the next twelve episodes planned to directly lead to the beginning of “Rogue One.”