When you think of Knoxville’s history, you might automatically jump to the 1982 World’s Fair that earned the city its “scruffy” label. Maybe you think of James White who settled here in 1786 and was around for the naming of the city five years later. Or, maybe you turn to one of Knoxville’s prouder moments when Febb Burn wrote a letter to her son convincing him to make the deciding vote that would grant women the right to vote in America.
The parts of history that are more hidden or lesser known, however, are the stories of Black Knoxvillians. Whether they created art, participated in movements or fell victim to hate crimes, Knoxville’s Black population has been an integral part of the city’s history.
The stories of Knoxville’s Black history reveal a city that continually failed to combat racism and attempted to hide its mistakes. At the same time, they reveal a city full of people who fought for rights, created spaces for Black people and showed future generations how to stand up for injustice.
These are just some of the people, events and institutions that shaped Knoxville’s Black history and made the city what it is today.
Cal Johnson (1844-1925)
Born into enslavement for Knoxville’s McClung family, Cal Johnson was emancipated after his father’s death and began work delivering bodies of fallen Civil War soldiers to Knoxville’s National Cemetery. Along with his mother and brother, he began purchasing real estate and businesses, acquiring acres of land along State Street. He also profited from horse racing.
Most notably, he owned the Cal Johnson building, renting out space to manufacturers and business owners. According to the Knoxville History Project, the building probably “had a reputation as an incubator for businesses that grew too large to fit in it.” Johnson is known for becoming an incredibly wealthy Black businessman.
Knoxville College (1875)
Knoxville College opened in 1875 in the heart of Mechanicsville and today is known as a Historically Black College or University (HBCU). Although the status of the school is currently up in the air as it attempts to reopen its doors after losing its accreditation in 1997 and closing in 2015, it was a generator of civil rights activists in Knoxville.
According to the Tennessee Encyclopedia, civil rights protest movements were led by Knoxville College students and teachers. Additionally, Martin Luther King Jr. once gave a commencement speech at Knoxville College. The institution produced many prominent Black activists, politicians, historians and everything in between. Notable alumni include Bob Booker who was Knoxville’s first Black Tennessee State Representative and who continues to be an authoritative author on Knoxville's Black history.
The college currently offers online classes, and the president has goals of earning their accreditation back in the next decade.
Afro-American League National Conference (1891)
Prior to 1891, a group of civil rights activists organized the Afro-American League in Chicago and organized 18 chapters across the nation. For their second-ever National Conference, they chose Knoxville as the location. A few weeks before the convention, Knoxville had passed legislation to segregate railroad cars.
Delegates of the convention included Rev. Joseph C. Price, world-renowned Methodist pastor, William Yardley, famous Knoxville attorney and civil rights activist and James Mason, creator of the first school for deaf Black students.
Also among the list of speakers, but not considered a delegate due to her gender, was journalist and activist Ida B. Wells, who asked the convention for the inclusion of women in the movement.
Beauford (1901-1979) and Joseph Delaney (1904-1991)
Beauford and Joseph Delaney were brothers born in Knoxville, renowned for their modernist art that is considered to be an important part of the Harlem Renaissance. They both took their talents to New York City, and Beauford eventually moved to Paris, where he spent his last days.
Beauford is well-known for his relationship with James Baldwin. Both artists were gay, Black men in a time that kept them from being themselves. Baldwin often described Beauford as a mentor and their friendship continued for about four decades.
Knoxville Race Riot (1919)
The infamous Red Summer of 1919 involved hate crimes by white supremacists against Black people in dozens of U.S. cities, including Knoxville. When Maurice Mays, a Black politician and former deputy sheriff was arrested for the murder of a white woman, Bertie Lindsey, white mobs headed toward the Knox County jail to find and kill Mays. Although Mays had been relocated to Chattanooga for safety, the rioters released white prisoners and the jail was demolished.
Shortly after, the National Guard was called in response to Black protests and was later accompanied by white mobs. The mobs destroyed many Black-owned businesses, and the National Guard opened fire, injuring hundreds of citizens. Newspapers reported the death toll at two, but the National Guard said as many as 30-40 people most likely died. Mays received a death sentence.
While Knoxville rarely highlights this story, it is a pivotal part of its history and shows Knoxville’s participation in white supremacy that had a tight grip on the nation.
Agnes Sadler casts a vote for Black women (1919)
While much of Black history has been erased or hidden, the stories of Black women are especially unknown. It was not until this past year when a librarian stumbled upon some voting records that Knoxvillians knew of Agnes Sadler, the first Black woman to cast a vote in Knoxville. Terry Caruthers, the librarian, has attempted to highlight Sadler with a children’s book about her entitled, “The Big Day.”
“The history books are often silent on the significant role of Black women in suffrage. When monuments, busts and portraits are unveiled depicting leaders of the struggle, they are excluded," Caruthers said to Knox News. "We must unsilence their history, call their names and honor their legacy. 'The Big Day' pays homage to that ideal.”
The Clinton Desegregation Crisis aka The Clinton 12 (1956)
Like many other southern states, Tennessee was slow to take action after Brown v. Board of Education ruled against school segregation, according to the Tennessee Encyclopedia. It was not until 1956 that the first public school in Tennessee was integrated. On Aug. 26, 1956, Jo Ann Allen Boyce, Bobby Cain, Anna Theresser Caswell, Minnie Ann Dickey, Gail Ann Epps, Ronald Gordon Hayden, William Latham, Alvah Jay McSwain, Maurice Soles, Robert Thacker, Regina Turner and Alfred Williams became the first Black students to enter Clinton High School.
Their first day of classes had few issues, but the next day came with threats, violence and protests led by segregationist John Kasper. Kasper and his followers received a restraining order which they broke, and Kasper received a one-year jail sentence. Even after that, however, riots broke out and by Labor Day weekend white segregationists were wreaking havoc, and the National Guard was called in and had to stay through the end of September to maintain order.
Rita Sanders Geier and Theotis Robinson change higher education (1960s)
More widely known since UT’s Orange and White halls were recently rededicated to them, Geier and Robinson are considered trailblazers in UT’s history. Robinson was the first Black undergraduate student admitted to the university, while Geier’s landmark lawsuit led to the integration of higher education throughout the state of Tennessee.
Orange and White halls were renamed last September to recognize Geier and Robinson’s legacies.
Bijou and Tennessee Theatre Protests (1963)
Like most cities across the U.S., Knoxville had consistent protests and sit-ins demanding an end to segregation. Many of these are not well-documented, but some of the more memorable ones happened because the Bijou and Tennessee Theatres in downtown Knoxville did not allow Black citizens to attend events.
On March 23, 1963, the Aurora Newspaper reported that 53 people were arrested after picketing outside the theaters on “charges of disorderly conduct and conspiring to interfere with trade and commerce.” A Knoxville College teacher was also severely injured by who the paper labeled “white non-sympathizers.” Similar protests continued to occur specifically at these theaters.
Again, this is not an exhaustive list of pivotal moments in Knoxville’s Black history. For more information, start by exploring the Knoxville History Project, the Tennessee Encyclopedia and the Beck Cultural Exchange Center.