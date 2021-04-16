In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, UT students have now been given the opportunity to sign up and be vaccinated. There are currently a few possible options of vaccines, such as 2-dose vaccines like Moderna and Pfizer, or a 1-dose vaccine, Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen.
To be considered fully vaccinated for the 2-dose vaccines, students must be two weeks past their second dose. As of this moment, the administering of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been paused due to potential blood clot disorders, and the investigation is ongoing.
Many students have actually stepped up to volunteer to receive their vaccinations since it has become available to them. UT recently administered their 10,000th dose to students and faculty, according to the Chancellor’s weekly COVID-19 update.
There are several reasons for why students are choosing to get the vaccine. Some students specifically got vaccinated to protect their family members or people who they are in contact with who know they are at risk from the virus.
Kaitland Cracchiola, an animal science major at UT, received the Pfizer vaccine.
“I’ve been fully vaccinated since February 13 and I got the Pfizer vaccine. I originally chose to get vaccinated because I’ve worked with COVID samples since the start of my job and to protect and lessen the chances of spreading it to those around me who have terminal illness,” Cracchiola said.
Some students want to be fully vaccinated because they do not want to pass along the virus to others and want the pandemic to come to an end as quickly as possible. Other students are considered to be high-risk, and need to not only protect their loved ones, but themselves as well.
A majority of students do not seem to have a preference as to which vaccine they receive. Many signed up for the Moderna vaccine because it was available at the time, while some received the Pfizer or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Just as long as they were able to get a vaccine to fight this virus, students were pleased.
Autumn Marie, a third year law student, settled for the vaccine she was offered upon signing up.
“I got Moderna because that’s what was available at the time,” Marie said.
Students are also advising other students that the vaccine is not something to be afraid of. Everyone reacts differently to the vaccinations and which dose they receive.
A senior and economics major, Lillia Poveda, did not have any side effects.
“I got the J&J (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine two weeks ago in the Student Union. I didn’t experience any side effects,” Poveda said.
Students stated to be on the lookout for any symptoms over the next two weeks following the shot(s) just to make sure everything is okay. Some have acknowledged side effects such as short-term soreness in the arm they received their vaccine or fatigue, while others have experienced nausea or have simply felt unwell.
Not everyone is getting their vaccinations at the moment, though.
Ryley Merlin, junior animal science major, has decided to wait to receive the vaccine.
“I personally am choosing to wait to get vaccinated. I’m not against it by any means, I just want to wait a little longer to ensure that I’m making the right decision for my own personal health,” Merlin said.
Regardless of when you get your vaccine or which one you decide to get, most students stated the biggest reason they got vaccinated was because it was available to them. Making the vaccine accessible to students has increased the amount of students who wished to get vaccinated, and this access can hopefully bring this pandemic to an end, one vaccination at a time.