The active COVID-19 case counts and self-isolations for the University of Tennessee have dropped significantly in the past week.
The last peak was on Sept. 13, with 680 active cases, 667 being students and 13 being employees.
On Sept. 21, cases had dropped by over 500. As of Sept. 21, there are now only 178 active cases, with 166 students and 12 employees.
Sept. 13 was also the most recent peak for self-isolations, and there were 2,175 – 1,014 being non-residential students, 1,073 residential students and 88 employees.
As of Sept. 21, self-isolations are now at 849, which is a drop of 1,326. The self-isolations now stand with 393 non-residential students, 378 residential students and 78 employees.
Close contacts are still the most frequent reason for self-isolations, at 45.9%. 22.3% are because of developed symptoms, 17.2% from a positive COVID-19 test result and 14.6% are from other reasons.
The most recent cluster was identified Sept. 8 in White Hall.
