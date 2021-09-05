As COVID-19 cases skyrocket to higher than they’ve ever been in Knox County Schools, the debate over whether or not students and teachers should be required to wear masks has become more charged.
After an emergency Board of Education meeting on Wednesday where citizens voiced their opinion on the matter and dozens protested outside the Andrew Johnson building, the board voted 5-4 against a mask mandate in schools.
Although COVID-19 has been an issue at these schools for over a year, pro-mask parents have recently become more concerned with how the school system is handling the matter.
A Facebook group entitled “Knox Parents Against Covid” has garnered 4,000 members who post regularly about their children’s experiences at school and how they want Knox County to proceed going forward. Many other Facebook groups specific to individual schools and grades exist to do their best to organize contact tracing, since the school system was not informing students of exposure.
Christine Parker, an engineer with a first-grader in Knox County Schools, claims that she has relied almost solely on Facebook groups to try to figure out if their family has been exposed. Her daughter contracted COVID-19 during her second week of school.
“She barely had symptoms, and I almost let her go to school,” Parker said. “I just happened to find out there was a mother that had posted, ‘hey, my daughter is in this class, and she tested positive.’”
Outside of the issue of notification of exposure, parents are generally concerned about sending their children to school when there are few precautions being taken by other students or teachers.
Alexandria Brown, an administrative assistant at UT and a graduate student working on her Master’s in sociology, also has a child in school with Knox County and has experienced the damage of COVID-19 firsthand. Losing her stepdad’s sister to COVID-19 and not being able to see her father-in-law before he lost his life to cancer has caused her to be extra sensitive to how the situation is being handled.
“COVID(-19)’s taken a lot from people in a variety of ways, so it seems very callous to me that we wouldn’t be doing everything that we could to make sure that we can move past this pandemic,” Brown said.
At Wednesday’s meeting, both pro-mask and anti-mask parents and Knoxville residents stood on Gay Street holding up signs telling of their stance on the issue. One person’s sign read “we breathe oxygen — not carbon dioxide,” while another nearby read, “board members can be replaced, children’s lives cannot.”
Deborah, a housekeeper, does not have children in Knox County Schools but showed up for the meeting so that she could stand up for people who she felt were being robbed of their constitutional rights.
“I love God, I love our constitution, I love people and we need to not lose our constitutional freedoms,” Deborah said. “We’ve been a beacon to so many countries. ‘Give me liberty or give me death’ just like Patrick Henry said.”
Agreeing with Deborah’s stance on liberty, John David Whitehead, who works in firearms in Knoxville, stated that he felt the issue had gotten out of hand and that there is no reason for people to sacrifice their freedom for the situation.
“For the teachers — the ones who are afraid to come down here and say, ‘I can't do this, I really struggle with this, this is a problem for me, this is a religious issue for me,’” Whitehead said. “Their religious liberty and their civic liberty is the purpose and the meaning behind their choice and the threat of them not doing it... there is no evidence that there is any threat, so we’re giving up liberty for what? Not a damn thing.”
Whitehead does not currently have children at Knox County Schools, but plans on enrolling his child in kindergarten with Knox County next year. Although he disagrees with the parents fighting for a mask mandate, he does recognize their passion for their issue.
“On both sides of the argument were parents that were very, very impassioned and genuine,” Whitehead said. “You had parents that were shaking and trembling about their ‘child’s going to die’... They really believe it.”
“No one’s mind is going to be changed. You could show them absolute irrefutable proof and if they’ve bought into a narrative on either side… they’re not gonna hear what you say no matter how real or true it is.”
Jennifer Kohnen, another mom with children in Knox County Schools and an Emergency Room nurse stood on Gay Street cheering as cars drove by honking in response to “honk for our kids” signs. Visibly upset about the issue, she expresses that people in Knoxville do not yet understand the gravity of the situation as the Delta variant spreads rapidly.
“The fact that masks are optional seems a little insane at this point,” Kohnen said. “When you have children at school who can't be vaccinated, going around without masks, that's a recipe for an absolute mega-spread which is exactly what we’re seeing.”
Although the Board of Education voted against a mask mandate, they did decide to reinstate a COVID-19 dashboard for schools and to allow sick leave for teachers who must isolate. Additionally, they updated the attendance policy so that sick students can still be counted present if they participate in online learning.
Despite the changes they made, it is clear that many pro-mask parents are of the opinion that masks and social distancing are the tactics that will really help to solve this issue. Going back to the same policies as last year seems like a fair implementation to them, but at this point concerned parents have come to the conclusion that they will have to prepare for when COVID-19 does enter their house.
“We are running out of beds to treat people,” Kohnen said. We’re running out of room, we’re running out of staff, and we are overwhelmed. UT just called in the national guard. Other hospitals will be next
“If we don't slow the spread, if we don't get ahead of this thing, I'm afraid of where we’re gonna go… When it does come knocking at our door, we’re trying to be ready for it.”
Furthermore, as a UT student, Brown not only gets a personal look at Knox County but also at the university. She is concerned by how the university is handling the situation and how that might make an impression on surrounding counties who have to make such divisive decisions for children growing up in Knoxville.
“I think UT is under… similar pressures to a lot of the school boards around here which is that politics really gets in the way of making decisions that are based on research and science,” Brown said. “The idea that we are not requiring vaccination, the fact that up until class had already started they were not requiring for people to be masked in the hallway, just only in the classroom, I think that sets a horrible example because it says ‘even though we are an academic institution that prides ourselves on scholarly ideas, we are going to bend to the will of politics because we don't want people to take their money away from us.’”