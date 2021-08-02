In an email sent to UT students, faculty and staff on August 2, Chancellor Plowman announced that the fall 2021 semester will begin with "limited mask requirements."
Although during the 2020-2021 academic year masks were required everywhere on campus, Plowman said in this email that masks would now only be required in classrooms and labs, and for "indoor academic events required for students," such as orientation. Masks will be required for everyone in these spaces, regardless of vaccination status.
Plowman said that they still plan to have classrooms and residence halls at capacity and that the university has no plans to limit dining options or seating.
This news comes as a result of the spread of the new Delta variant of COVID-19. Plowman encouraged all members of UT's campus to get vaccinated if they have not already done so, because those who are unvaccinated are at a greater risk of getting COVID-19 than they were last year on campus.
Further, the university is no longer going to provide quarantine or isolation housing, meals or transportation for students exposed to the virus. Therefore, students who will be staying in university housing should have a plan of where they will stay in case they are exposed to the virus and are required to isolate or quarantine.
Those who test positive for the virus, are in isolation or are in quarantine will not be allowed to attend in-person classes or in-person campus activities.
Before signing off, Plowman said that she will resume her live weekly updates on Thursdays at 2:30 p.m. starting August 19.