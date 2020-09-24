The Knox County Board of Health conducted their weekly COVID-19 briefing this Wednesday. The Board went right into the situation after calling roll and establishing a quorum.
Dr. Martha Buchanan, Director of the Knox County Health Department, summarized the county’s health benchmarks. Knox County Health Department rates benchmark success on a “red, yellow, green” scale. Red signifies that trends aren’t moving towards the desired goal, yellow signifies that they’re either moving towards or away from the goal and green means the benchmark is met.
While no benchmarks were red, only one — sustaining public health capacity — was green. The other two — staining of reducing cases for 14 days and sustained/increased testing — were in the yellow.
This is because, while the week’s new case is less than last week’s, that decrease appears to come from lowered testing rates.
“The number of tests conducted continues to trend up but there is a slight downward trend over the last few weeks,” Buchanan said. “Over the last 14 days, there have been an average 562 tests done in Knox County per day.”
Buchanan acknowledged some inconsistency in Knox County data and that of State health department, though she attributes this to differences in how the two groups pool data.
“Even with that, we are still concerned about people not getting tested when they should. To effectively evaluate this benchmark, we’re planning on homing in on this data in the next few weeks [and] determining where the trend is,” Buchanan said.
As of the briefing, Knox County had 1768 active COVID-19 cases and 77 COVID-19 deaths. Last week’s new cases numbered 935, while this week’s numbered 818.
Dr. James Shamiyeh followed Buchanan, presenting data from the UT Medical Center. According to Shamiyeh, hospitalizations within Knox County remain at a manageable level. He also broke down active COVID cases into age groups, revealing which age groups saw the highest case drop.
While cases among those above 21 and under 11 are relatively steady, this week saw a sharp decline in active cases among 11 to 21 year-olds. This matches with the overall new case drop, which Shamiyeh also attributes to lower test numbers.
“It’s the third highest week of case growth since the beginning. Last week was our biggest week. The big change is the 11 to 20 age group is less on new positive cases, but I think there’s concern that it’s attributable to testing volume.” Shamiyeh said. “Positivity rate remains above all recommended thresholds since Aug. 30, with stable test volume since Aug. 2.”
UT’s Dr. Spencer Gregg gave a follow up report. He described a dramatic decline in active cases from 239 to 132. He described UT’s new saliva and waste-water testing systems, and expects active cases to rise as tests rise.
“Our concern is that this reflects few individuals electing to be tested overall,” Gregg said. “We expect that, as we move forward with our systematic testing across campus, we’ll see the number for active cases on campus rise again.”
Shamiyeh described the decline in cases as “absolutely dramatic,” and again emphasized how the low number stem from less testing.
“That’s an absolutely dramatic decline. Based on everything I understand about COVID-19 … there is nothing I can say to explain [it] other than a decrease in testing,” Shamiyeh said. “That very much states that there weren’t as many people being tested.”
The meeting continued with Lisa Wagoner, Knox County Schools’ Health Services Supervisor, reporting on the COVID situation in the school system. Knox County School continues to encourage social distancing and mask wearing.
After Shamiyeh presented more data on testing in Knox County, discussion turned to whether or not citizens trusted public health officials on COVID topics. According to data from Board Member Marcy Souza, most Knox County citizens trust public health officials in how they present information.
Before the meeting adjourned for the night, several Board members chastised County Mayor Glenn Jacobs for his attitude toward and interactions with the Board. Mayor Jacobs posted a video to an internet forum, in which he described the Board as part of “sinister forces within” and “unelected bureaucrats who cast down edicts which carry the force of law with no accountability and no recourse.”
In the wake of the video, Board members like Buchanan and Dr. Maria Hunt saw increased threats on social media.
According to Jacobs, the video wasn’t intended as threat and wasn’t supposed to be publicly available. He also says the video was merely a political statement.
Board member Dr. Patrick O’Brien admonished Jacobs, discouraging divisiveness when addressing the pandemic.
“As a military officer who has sworn to defend this country, I felt threatened by what I saw. This division has got to stop. We’re in this together. We’ll do what we can based on science,” O’Brien said. “If others want to go some other way or want to do it shooting from the hip, so be it. You will reap what you sow.”
The full Health Board Meeting can be found here.