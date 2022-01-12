The Knox County Health Department is now offering free COVID-19 testing to anyone that wants one, starting today.
Though COVID-19 tests are in short supply across the country, the Knox County Health Department has made them available at the health department regardless of insurance, symptoms or exposure.
They will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the health department, on a walk-in basis only.
The tests offered are PCR tests, which are done using a saliva test. The health department is also reminding citizens that with this type of test, it is crucial that patients not have anything to eat or drink, or have products such as gum or chewing tobacco, for 30 minutes before the test can take place.
There are many other testing sites in Knox County, but those may be restricted to those who have symptoms or have been exposed.
The Knox County Health Department’s public information line is available for more information, at 865-215-5555.