Being alone requires strenuous courage and overwhelming self-discipline.
During the current World Health Crisis, self-isolation is essential to combatting a rise in COVID-19 cases; however, health experts did not anticipate the painful truth that human beings thrive through human interaction and without it, quarantine will enable psychological torment.
Personally, I am an individual battling anxiety and a fear of abandonment and during a pandemic my loneliness increases the possibility of stress and mental instability. There are necessary precautions I must take to ensure my mental state does not become neurotic, yet what about other people of society suffering from similar triggers?
Here at The University of Tennessee, we have the privilege of the Student Health Center, with accessible counselors and administrators willing to adhere to every Vols’ mental necessities and holistic well-being. Unfortunately, the same accessibilities do not apply to the majority of the population of the United States.
An organization committed to eliminating the United States’ mental health crisis is Mental Health America. The corporation understands racism exists and consequently undermines mental issues, so they strive to annihilate all forms of racism prevalent within the systems of America.
Ironically, MHA exhibits the realistic, goal-oriented demeanor radical feminists of the 21st century should seek. Instead of primarily focusing on mental health, MHA is aware of systematic racism, realizing mental health cannot be resolved unless prejudices covertly alive systematically, socially, economically and politically are deciphered.
Feminists desire equality for all genders, as I report in every article I scribe, however, other prominent issues have to be addressed before we continue to introduce gender equality problems.
Racism and mental health affect everyone, not just one gender or race. Therefore, all organizations need to find one common goal as we can attack every issue within the United States together.
The population greatly affected during the pandemic is America’s youth.
Younger students are familiar with in-person learning, in the classroom with their peers and their teacher. The new wave of Zoom is exhausting for college students, so I can only imagine the stress and anxiety youth must feel during their daily learning via the internet.
According to Mental Health America, there has been an overflow of mental illness during the erosion of the COVID-19 pandemic. Statistics show, via Mental Health America reports, depression amongst the youth population is worsening, ascending to 9.7%, with biracial youth accounting for 12.4% of youth enduring severe mental diagnoses. Moreover, America is failing its youth in providing adequate mental health assistance, allowing depression in our youth to go unacknowledged.
The common goal is ensuring a healthy and sustainable youth.
Youth are not the only individuals experiencing mental health irregularities, everyone does. We need to start with our youth and continue our mission to access every adults’ mental problems as well. During a pandemic, we all need one another.
Kamyia Rivers is a Sophomore majoring in Political Science and Journalism. She can be reached at kamdrive@vols.utk.edu.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff