Every downtown area of a city or town has its own unique personality and feel. For Knoxville, the downtown is without a doubt the defining location for this big little city.
An oxymoronic statement I know, but never has there been a more fitting or affectionate term of endearment been said for a downtown area than that of Knoxville’s downtown area.
For Market Square located at Market Sq. Mall, Knoxville, Tennessee, it is a slice of Knoxville that shows all of its growth as a city as well as its charming familial feel.
I remember my first time really interacting with downtown Knoxville, I was a fifth grader and there was a parade going down the main road of the downtown area, Gay Street.
See, my mom has always had an affinity for fairs, festivals and really any local event opportunity where she can make me pose in front of things while she takes pictures for the scrapbook as well as her Facebook.
This parade was one of those countless opportunities for a photo-op with some fall themed photos.
Suffice it to say, I was tired and didn’t feel like standing for the parade to make its way all the way through, but before I could complain or pitch too much of a fit, I was told that the last parade float would be Chick-fil-A.
As you can probably guess, learning this game-changing information certainly adjusted my attitude and saw me be the most eager and excited child that parade.
While standing still, obediently taking pictures and smiling in front of floats for my mother’s ever-snapping camera, I was able to genuinely gain appreciation for the parade.
Not that I didn’t appreciate the effort of those participating in the parade or was ungrateful of the effort my parents were putting forward, but as a kid it can definitely be hard to stand still and fully appreciate a parade for all that it is.
Regardless, while watching each parade float go by I was able to also look at the surrounding stores and general aesthetic of the downtown area. When the penultimate moment of the parade came with Chick-fil-A’s parade float, I was exuberant at the fact that the float was giving out stuffed animal cows.
Best of all, Chick-fil-A had placed workers on the roofs of the buildings surrounding the parade float and when the time came these workers dropped stuffed animal cows attached to parachutes from their respective positions.
Getting one of these cows proved to be a rather difficult endeavor especially for a vertically challenged fifth grader.
Luckily, a police officer was standing nearby and partnered with my dad to help me get one of daredevil cows. The officer even resorted to using his police hat to try and free some of the parachuting cows from trees they were stuck in.
In the end, the officer was able to loosen one of the cows from a nearby tree, and with my father using his ludicrously large cyclist calf muscles he was able to jump and retrieve the cow.
While getting the stuffed cow and seeing the Chick-fil-A float were certainly highlights of the day, being able to drink in the atmosphere of downtown Knoxville and all of its personality on Gay Street and Market Square truly made me love the area that much more.
Grant Mitchell is a senior majoring in public relations. He can be reached atgmitch16@vols.utk.edu.
