Hello there, friendly folk. For today’s edition of Scruffy City Simplified, I’d like to spend some time discussing K Brew, the definitive Knoxville coffee shop. I don’t know why it’s taken me so long to get around to writing about this wonderful café because of all of the coffee shops I’ve tried in Knoxville (far from all of them) this is without a doubt my favorite.
Other places do other things better (crepes or boba, for example), but no coffee shop I’ve found succeeds at being a “pure” coffee shop as K Brew. They’ve got coffee, some tea, bagels and a few sandwiches. That’s it. That said, it’s all phenomenal.
Let’s talk about it.
Founded by two brothers and Knoxville natives (one of which graduated UTK; woo!), the first K Brew location opened in 2013. Since then, they have moved locations, opened up two more coffee shops in the Knoxville area, started selling New York style bagels and opened their own coffee roasting facility. It’s been a busy eight years for the folks over at K Brew. It’s clear why they’ve been able to expand so quickly though: people love K Brew.
For that reason, you’ve probably heard of K Brew, seen someone rocking a stylish K Brew hat and thought, “Hey I wonder where they got that stylish hat,” or been to one of their cafes yourself. They’ve got a coffee shop in North Knoxville, in West Hills and Downtown in the lobby of the Hilton. In case you haven’t been before, my favorite location is definitely at West Hills. It’s a bit further from campus than the Downtown location, but the extra seating, parking and hammock chairs set it apart.
That brings me to my next point: the environment. While it’s not doing anything overly original, it just does everything right. It’s just your cozy local coffee shop, and it’s really good at being that. They’ve got super friendly staff, good prices and a great menu.
Some of my favorite menu items include the currently in-season s’mores mocha, the pumpkin pie latte and their chai latte. The s’mores mocha is just the right amount of sweet and has a plop meringue on top! I also firmly believe that their pumpkin pie latte destroys you-know-who’s pumpkin related coffee drink.
On the food side of things, I mainly just rotate between the margherita bagel sandwich and the hot Italian bagel sandwich depending on how hungry I am. The margherita bagel sandwich is out of this world though, and that’s coming from someone who is generally mildly anti-mozzarella.
Also, as previously mentioned, their merch is quite snazzy. As someone who doesn’t wear hats, K Brew has some rather attractive hats. They also sell their specialty K Brew roasted coffee for those that just can’t get enough. Also worth noting is the weekdays Power Hour. Every weeknight form 5-6pm they’ve got one dollar drip coffee, one dollar cappuccinos, one dollar bagels and six dollar bakers dozen bagels. That’s thirteen quality bagels for six measly buckaroos.
The secret is out, K Brew is awesome. Seriously, go check it out. You won’t regret it. If you happen to swing by on a Tuesday or Thursday, there’s a 99.9% chance that I will be there with my margherita pizza bagel and a chai latte.
Until next time, crocodile.
Fulton Myrick is a sophomore at UT this year majoring in journalism and cinema studies. He can be reached at rmyrick@vols.utk.edu.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.