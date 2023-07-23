Greta Gerwig launches into mainstream Hollywood with “Barbie,”— a film that is competing with Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated biopic “Oppenheimer”— and will have audiences feel a wide range of emotions from laughter to melancholy.
It’s been quite the run for “Barbie,” gaining intrigue as one of the first film’s adapted from a literal toy, to the iconic Venice Beach set photos of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in 80’s branded workout fashion and all the way up to the teaser trailer inspired by Stanley Kubrick’s “2001: A Space Odyssey”— how could you not be feeling the Kenergy?
Up until my screening, I had seen all of the clips and set photos you could imagine, but I still had no idea how Greta Gerwig was going to tackle the titular doll’s story.
“Barbie'' follows the story of the stereotypical Barbie, played by Margot Robbie, showcasing the illusionary world of Barbieland and the day to day life that is utterly perfect. Barbie wakes up with plenty of energy, happiness and poise to begin her day. Her toast is always perfectly golden brown, the shower is always warm and her feet are always heeled. She says hi to all of the other Barbies living in Barbieland who match her energy to a tee. Then there’s Ken, played by Ryan Gosling, who’s day is only a good one when Barbie notices him. Strange occurrences begin to happen in Barbie’s life, which lead her to an adventure to the real world with Ken. The film continues to follow Barbie on her journey to find answers to the question of where she belongs.
Leading up to “Barbie,” my anticipation was real, as Robbie and Gosling are two of my favorite actors in the industry and Greta Gerwig is one of the most talented voices in Hollywood. But, I still had some concerns. I was worried about how much creative freedom Gerwig would have when telling her story, as well as how much of this would just look like one big commercial — which it does at times — but my doubts were silenced quickly as this is one of the smartest blockbuster’s I’ve seen in years. Mattel gave Gerwig plenty of freedom when crafting her film, which is respectable considering how certain large studios hold back filmmakers from reaching their full vision.
While “Barbie” is ensuingly hilarious and self-aware, the story has the most heart. With Gerwig’s previous efforts being “Lady Bird” and “Little Women,” it's safe to say the right choice was made on who should steer this project. The screenplay co-written by Gerwig and her longtime partner and collaborator, Noah Baumbach, is an entirely empowering meta-commentary on the patriarchy with strong feminist values. While I can’t relate to many of the issues presented in the film, I was able to sympathize with the Barbies on how these issues made them feel not just in the real world, but Barbieland itself.
The clear standout in the film is Ryan Gosling’s performance as Ken. He sings, dances, laughs, cries and plays the guitar for four hours while uncomfortably staring into Barbie’s eyes. It’ll probably score him an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor next year, if not a win, as he proved to be the perfect casting for such an iconic character.
To add, this was one of the best theater experiences I’ve ever had. The majority of attendees wore pink in some capacity, with many in some of the iconic outfits from the film. The atmosphere was radiant with positivity and light-heartedness, creating a night of laughter and enjoyment. This is going to be an endlessly rewatchable product.
“Barbie” is going to be a favorite for many (including myself), and will quickly achieve cult status. Inevitably going to become one of the highest grossing films of the year, the success has put Greta Gerwig on a path to becoming one of the main voices of new Hollywood.
With all that said, grab your friends, put together some pink outfits and head to the theater because the movies are back and are once again — cool.
Although, what do I know? I’m just Ken.
Wyatt Allison is a senior at UT this year studying business. He can be reached at walliso2@vols.utk.edu. You can find him on Twitter @filmwyatt and on Letterboxd @wyattisthegoat.
