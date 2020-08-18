Today, Aug. 18, is a special day, but it should especially be an important day for the state of Tennessee.
On this day in 1920, the state of Tennessee shocked the nation. Passing by one single vote, the state of Tennessee was the final state needed to ratify the Nineteenth Amendment. This act gave women all over the nation the right to vote in all elections on the federal, state, and local levels.
While this is an important day to celebrate, it is also an important reminder of our nation's history.
The U.S. Constitution only included women after the Nineteenth Amendment was passed to include voting rights. Prior to this, women were excluded from the constitutional narrative.
Today, the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment has been interpreted to include women and has been crucial in gender-focused cases such as Roe v. Wade (1973).
However, this has not always been the case. When the 14th Amendment passed in 1868, it was meant to give former slaves equal protection and voting rights under U.S. law; the amendment was not meant to protect women. In fact, the amendment specified equality for male slaves only and excluded female slaves and other women regardless of race. Nearly 100 years passed before the court finally interpreted women’s inclusion into the amendment.
The end result of this new interpretation, however, has allowed courts to interpret the ruling as they see fit. There are still no guarantees of consistency from case to case. Courts evaluate cases of governmental sex discrimination under an “intermediate” standard of review, as opposed to the highest level of judicial review known as “strict scrutiny” that applies to cases of racial bias. Claims of sex discrimination typically require extremely persuasive and obvious evidence to stick.
Though the 14th Amendment at times has been interpreted to benefit women, it offers them no assurances. Women need consistency and the highest legal protection against discrimination. The Equal Rights Amendment would require courts to apply the highest level of strict judicial review.
There is no guarantee this line of reasoning will continue in our nation.
For example, as recently as 2010, former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia publicly stated that the Fourteenth Amendment does not prohibit sex discrimination.
That is why it is vital for the Equal Rights Amendment to be revisited. Until it specifically states in the Constitution that “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex,” women will never truly be equally protected in the highest form of law.
Laws can be repealed, court ruling can be reversed, but the Constitution is the foundation of American law. 100 years after the Nineteenth Amendment’s addition, it’s time we recognize the vitality of the Equal Rights Amendment.
Kaylee Sheppard is a graduate student in the Accelerated Master in Public Policy program. She can be reached at ksheppa7@vols.utk.edu.
