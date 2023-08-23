As another summer sets below the horizon and the Volunteer spirit infiltrates the air on Rocky Top, I find myself on the brink of a chapter that feels both exhilarating and surreal.
I am eager to open the book and read this last chapter, but I know that once I open the book, the final chapter will inevitably end. So, in the meantime, I might as well go back and reread some old chapters.
It is hard to fathom how quickly time has flown by while looking back on the past two years — two years, not three because I was a freshman stuck in limbo. I was caught between two stages of life and was uncertain of what came next.
When the world shut down due to the global pandemic, I didn't know that my life would also come to an abrupt stop. One day, I was thinking about potential prom dresses, and the next, I was leaving for college without saying goodbye.
No college checklist from previous years included a thousand bottles of hand sanitizer and homemade face masks for any occasion. Nevertheless, I had a suitcase dedicated to the two and was off to Rocky Top.
I knew I was walking into an unprecedented freshman year, but I had some hope that normalcy would return. Little did I know that the normal I once knew would go extinct, and a new normal would be born.
When I stepped onto campus as a freshman in 2020, the world was supposed to be an open book, brimming with possibilities and unexplored paths. I was supposed to navigate through a sea of unfamiliar faces while running late to an oversized lecture hall.
Zoom screens replaced classrooms, and conversations with classmates turned into incredibly awkward breakout rooms. The energetic and buzzing campus I once toured soon turned into an eerily quiet ghost town.
Every Tuesday and Thursday during my first year, I walked down Pedestrian Walkway en route to my 8 a.m. engineering lab. I am by no means a morning person, but the silence on my walk was almost too serene.
A walkway that I heard had once been littered with students now only I occupied. The once-filled HSS steps now only occupied signs and brown grass. What I was told was an energetic and satiated campus was now starving for signs of human life.
Now, don't get me wrong — I know this story is not untold. Everyone knew the tragic tale of the 2020 freshman. But the experiences of sophomores, juniors and seniors go unnoticed. They got to experience the stereotypical college experience before the world turned upside down.
These students had it just as hard, if not harder, in my opinion. Instead of living in the moment and creating new memories, they could only reflect on what they once had. My sorority big sister would sit me down and tell me tales of her first year, but I made them into mythical fables.
While shared with pure intentions, these stories made my mind capitalize on the “what if’s” that loomed over me. What if I only had in-person classes? What if making friends was not so challenging? What if COVID-19 never existed? It was easier to turn freshman year stories into fictitious fables.
It would be ignorant of me not to acknowledge the terrifying reality of the pandemic outside of my own experience. While I mourned my senior prom and graduation, others were mourning family members and loved ones. I felt guilty for throwing a pity party while others were hosting funerals.
However, as someone who lets movies and films shape their expectations, I wanted to have my “High School Musical 3: Senior Year” moment. I wanted to dance under disco ball reflections at prom. I wanted to take those final steps toward my diploma and a handshake. I wanted to say goodbye to a life I would never live again.
To this day, I can not watch “High School Musical 3: Senior Year” without shedding multiple tears. The majority of the college class of 2024 experienced something similar to what I did. We finished one chapter and started another in what felt like a night.
Yet, amidst the unprecedented challenges, a new sense of community emerged — one filled with empathy for one another that swallowed the tough pill together. The pandemic may have altered our path, but it did not dampen our spirit.
The air in Neyland smells a bit sweeter. The walk to class looks a bit nicer. The group project sounds a bit friendlier. Every moment is more precious than the last since the next is not promised.
As I stand on the precipice of senior year, I am determined to embrace every moment with spirits of gratitude and eagerness. I want to savor the conversations with professors who have inspired me, engage in discussions that challenge my perspectives and relish the simple joys of college life.
So, as I open this last chapter, I do so with an open heart, a curious mind and the unwavering belief that this year will be one of evolution, knowledge and memories that will last a lifetime.
